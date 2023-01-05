Judge grants early release to man convicted after 2014 shooting at Toledo strip club

A Pennsylvania man convicted for firing shots during a 2014 incident in which a Toledo man was killed outside a downtown strip club was granted judicial release Thursday after serving about eight years of a 15-year sentence.

Judge Dean Mandros said freeing Keevon Johnson, now 43, establishes “some proportionality between the outcomes” of Johnson’s case and that of Osha Carter, who prosecutors accused of firing the shots that killed Marcus Osley but was acquitted by a county jury.

Johnson, of Erie, Pa., told the court he planned to resume living in that city after his release, for which he becomes eligible March 11. He will be subject to community control for three years thereafter, Judge Mandros of Lucas County Common Pleas Court said.

“You only get to request judicial release once.... Stay out of trouble,” the judge advised Johnson.

Johnson pleaded guilty in May, 2015 to involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, felonious assault, and discharge of a firearm over a public road or highway stemming from the Aug. 21, 2014 shootings outside the former Chez Joey club at 715 Monroe St. when a fight inside spilled outdoors.

Johnson was initially charged with the death of Mr. Osley, 28, but Carter was indicted the following March and Johnson testified at Carter’s August, 2015 trial that he saw Carter fire twice toward Mr. Osley.

But it was Johnson who surveillance video, from both inside and outside the bar, recorded firing seven shots during the melee. No video captured Mr. Osley being shot, nor did it show Carter even holding a gun, much less firing one.

Prosecutors theorized Carter was angry toward Mr. Osley for allegedly having knocked down the mother of his child during the bar fight, and said he could be seen chasing Mr. Osley in the video before the shooting occurred off-camera “in the shadows.”

After Carter’s trial, defense lawyer George Gerken said afterward that without video proof of the shooting, the jury was not convinced Carter had killed Mr. Osley, particularly considering the main witness against him was the one who could be seen on video firing shots.

Phillip Carlisle, Johnson’s defense lawyer during Thursday’s hearing, said Johnson had “grown from this experience,” which had been “challenging not only for himself but for his family members.”

Before agreeing to Johnson’s release, Judge Mandros described Johnson’s behavioral record in prison as “spotty at best.” Johnson responded with an acknowledgment that he had been involved in a prison fight early during his sentence but a denial that he had been involved in prison drug smuggling.

And while prosecutors said Mr. Osley’s relatives had been notified of the early release proceeding and stated intent to object to it, nobody from that family attended the hearing.