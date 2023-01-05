Read full article on original website
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state representative wants to ensure background artists working on New Mexico movie sets are treated better, especially when it comes to getting paid. Movie extras and stand ins work long hours and often in tough conditions to help film a movie. Now as the industry grows in New Mexico, lawmakers may vote […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “beWellnm” open enrollment period is currently ongoing with dozens of plan options across multiple carriers. Now until enrollment closes on January 15, beWellnm will be hosting a variety of events educating families about the open enrollment period. “beWellnm” is offering dozens of...
Milestone Environmental Services is celebrating some firsts in its corporate history. The Houston-based company has opened its first facility in New Mexico, located southeast of Carlsbad on NM 128 and Battle Axe Road. The Battle Axe facility is also the first of its kind permitted in New Mexico. “This is...
SANTA FE — Lawmakers in New Mexico — the nation's only unsalaried legislature — are looking for ways instill greater professionalism in their work that could result in a steady paycheck and lengthier legislative calendar. Democratic state State Rep. Joy Garratt of Albuquerque told the Santa Fe...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 50 years, tradition and history have been kept alive at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas south of Santa Fe. Las Golondrinas is now officially on the National Register of Historic Districts after being added last month. Now, with some new recognition organizers hope to share the unique story with even more people. […]
The meeting was held on Thursday and included breeders, parties representing the regulator, lawmakers and other stakeholders involved in horse racing. As reported by the Associated Press, the government body responsible for pari-mutuel horseracing, the New Mexico Racing Commission, held the meeting in Albuquerque. At the meeting, the regulator acknowledged that the horse racing industry has a significant economic impact on the state. According to the Commission, there are many stakeholders involved in the sector from breeders and licensed tracks to families making a living and fans.
Last year, 2022, marked the first calendar year with legal, recreational cannabis in New Mexico, and our state's economy has a new source of growth. It was legalized in April 2022, and the industry has taken off since then. In the month of April, New Mexico sold more than $22...
GLASGOW, W.Va. (AP) — Bill Gates is looking to West Virginia as he plans for the next phase of his effort to reboot U.S. nuclear energy technology: powering the east coast. Microsoft co-founder Gates, who visited a closed down coal-fired plant in Glasgow, West Virginia on Monday, said he needs to see how his Natrium nuclear reactor demonstration in Wyoming performs before making any announcements about new sites. The Kemmerer, Wyoming sodium-cooled nuclear reactor is taking over the site of a current coal-powered plant and was scheduled to be online by 2028, but is facing delays because its only source of fuel was uranium from Russia, now at war with Ukraine.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
EL PASO, Texas -- Helen of Troy, the only publicly-traded company headquartered in El Paso, said it is laying off ten percent of its global workforce. Helen of Troy is the maker of OXO, Hydro Flask and other brand-name products. The company's third-quarter fiscal report shows the company is starting...
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
My name is Bernadette Lauritzen and I am the Executive Director of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization. This month, we will celebrate 25 years, providing services to the Betty Ehart and White Rock Senior Centers. While I certainly don’t speak for all senior centers, I implore the residents...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At around 12:25 p.m., President Biden arrived to the City of El Paso on Sunday. This means that El Paso will be experiencing some heavy traffic as well as some closures throughout the day. Here’s some traffic closures El Paso is currently experiencing:
Recent shootings across Albuquerque have sent a wave of shock and fear throughout New Mexico communities, as bullets pierced the homes or offices of Democratic officials. Fortunately, no one person got injured in these frightening incidents which began at the start of December - sparking an investigation by local and federal authorities to discover if there are links between them all. Chief Harold Medina is determined to get answers for those affected - demonstrating how critically important it is that everyone feels safe within their own home environment no matter their political identity.
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Student enrollment numbers continue to drop statewide. Amanda Aragon with New Mexico Kids Can — a nonprofit group aiming to improve education said parents want what's best for their children. "Every family in the state of New Mexico would agree that none of our children...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
Local students are soaring to greatness after their hard work paid off on the world stage. From Albuquerque all the way to Romania, students put their skills to the test. Three local teens competed this past week in the World Championships for Indoor Duration Model Aircraft. Albuquerque students win model...
