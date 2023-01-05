Read full article on original website
SFGate
Striking the Right Note: Hildur Guðnadóttir Lets Her Music Do the Talking
She may have an Oscar, an Emmy and two Grammys, but composer Hildur Guðnadóttir is uncomfortable in the spotlight. She’d much rather be in her Berlin studio practicing her cello, driving her son to school or making dinner for her family. The Icelandic composer of “Joker” and...
SFGate
‘George & Tammy’ Creator Abe Sylvia on Why the Finale Was Poetic, Not Tragic
In the end, George Jones and Tammy Wynette rode off into the sunset — at least on television. Showtime’s record-breaking limited series “George & Tammy” came to a close Sunday night with the country music legends singing along to Hank Williams’ classic “Lost Highway” during a quieter moment on one of their final tours together.
SFGate
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Director Joel Crawford on Taking the Animated Cat Way Beyond the Original
Though he was making a sequel to a film that was already spun off from a franchise, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” director Joel Crawford wasn’t terribly concerned with following up on a larger legacy. He knew he wanted to maintain the “elevated comedy” — especially the adult “jokes that would go over kids’ heads” — from the “Shrek” movies and 2011’s “Puss in Boots.” Visually, however, Crawford felt that this tale was ready to move beyond computer animation “that looked photoreal.”
TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old
Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
SFGate
How ‘Elvis’ Costume Designer Catherine Martin Brought the King’s Clothes to the Screen
Bringing a biopic to the big screen involves sifting through a lifetime of minutiae to encapsulate the essence of a person within a manageable runtime. Every choice can be examined under a microscope as though the production were a documentary. In the case of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” Oscar-winning costume designer Catherine Martin — also credited as producer and production designer on the film — knew the line between reality and creative interpretation was of utmost importance.
Kerry Condon: 5 Things To Know About Breakout Star Of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Nominated For Golden Globe
She rose to global fame with her role in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’. Kerry has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her outstanding work in the film. Kerry Condon has been working as an actress for years, but 2023 is clearly a milestone. The Banshees of Inisherin breakout, 40, has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award as Best Supporting Actress. The honor comes for her role as Siobhán Súilleabháin opposite Colin Farrell in the lead role of Padraic Súilleabháin. The two play siblings in the dark comedy, which also stars Brendan Gleeson and has received critical acclaim across the board.
Denzel Washington: How Many Golden Globes Does He Have?
Denzel Washington is known as one of the most iconic actors of his generation. He is most known for his roles in the following movies: Philadelphia, Fences, Training Day, Flight, Malcolm X, and more. The star has won three Golden Globes with even more nominations. Throughout his decades-long career Denzel...
SFGate
Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone to Headline BottleRock Festival
The lineup for the 10th edition of the BottleRock Festival was revealed Monday with returners Red Hot Chili Peppers and heavy-hitters like Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, the Smashing Pumpkins and Duran Duran. The three-day wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the city of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 26-28.
