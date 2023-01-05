Read full article on original website
Rain will bring a soggy Sunday to North and Central Georgia
A cold front will bring rain to most of North and Central Georgia today. The greatest chance for rain will be across north Georgia where chances diminish to the southeast. Rain is expected to start in the afternoon hours with a high of 56 degrees. Showers are expected to bring less than an inch of rain.
NWS: Tornado confirmed in Clinch County from Wednesday’s line of storms in Ga.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jacksonville, Florida confirmed Friday afternoon that a tornado impacted a section of Clinch County, Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Georgia weather outlook for this week
Expect a mild start to the week weather-wise, with sunny skies and temperatures near 60 Monday. Tomorrow morning, you will likely wake to patchy fog just before 8 a.m., but it will be sunny at 63 after that. Temperatures will rise to about 67 degrees on Wednesday. Rain will start...
nomadlawyer.org
The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia
Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
News4Jax.com
AAA: Gas prices decline after 32 cent spike
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA is expecting gas prices to fall further in Florida. The report comes after the state average dropped nearly two cents over the weekend. Gas prices jumped over the last couple of weeks after winter storms caused temporary refinery outages. Florida’s gas hit a 2022 record...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 14-year-old girl left home for school but never arrived
HAMPTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl missing several days. Kaleigh Gibbs was reported missing from her home in Hampton, Ga. on January 6. Authorities say she left for school the morning of January 5...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida
Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
News4Jax.com
Humpback whale spotted in St. Marys this weekend
ST. MARYS, Ga. – A humpback whale was spotted in Georgia over the weekend. Captain Bud Brasier told News4JAX he spotted the humpback whale in the St. Mary’s Channel, just east of Fort Clinch, on Saturday, Jan. 7 around 11 a.m. “We were out sailing on our catamaran...
News4Jax.com
Suwannee Valley Unsolved: Event to highlight 3 cold cases in Suwannee, Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Family members and investigators — both former and current — are holding an event Monday to put a spotlight on three separate cold cases that took place in Suwannee County and Columbia County. The event will be hosted by a group called Suwannee...
Jacksonville woman hit, killed by vehicle on Normandy Blvd.
Jacksonville, Fl — A woman who was not in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Normandy Boulevard and Normandy Village Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol reports the 61-year-old woman died of her injuries. According to a crash report, a blue SUV was traveling westbound on Normandy around 5:40 am when the woman walked into its path.
Georgia's gas tax suspension ends on Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car. You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last march. While prices fluctuated wildly for much of 2022, they've been steadily declining since around...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two people injured after car crashes into hospital emergency room in DeKalb, officials say
Atlanta youth curfew legislation on hold while legal team reviews its constitutionality. 600 potential jurors being questioned as Young Thug jury selection begins second week. 600 potential jurors being questioned as Young Thug jury selection begins second week. Georgia is entering a new political era. The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
Not traveling to the National Championship Game? Here’s how Georgians are celebrating locally
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many Georgia fans are spending their weekend getting ready for the big game on Monday as the Bulldogs will compete for the National Championship. While some fans are planning to travel thousands of miles, others plan on celebrating from afar. “We are just going to...
News4Jax.com
Sunny and warmer, seasonal temperatures Tuesday
Open window weather with a light breeze and 70s on tap. Clear and chilly overnight with near seasonal temperatures Tuesday and a warmer Wednesday to follow. Today: Sunny and warmer! Afternoon highs in the 70s for NE FL, upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA and our area beaches. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight with patchy fog inland.
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
Only one lane will be open in both directions on Hood Road, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 4700 Hood Road will be closed for approximately three hours. It is recommended to avoid the area between Hood Road and Inverness Drive. Action News Jax will provide more detail of the blockage throughout the day. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
