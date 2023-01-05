ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlton County, GA

The Georgia Sun

Georgia weather outlook for this week

Expect a mild start to the week weather-wise, with sunny skies and temperatures near 60 Monday. Tomorrow morning, you will likely wake to patchy fog just before 8 a.m., but it will be sunny at 63 after that. Temperatures will rise to about 67 degrees on Wednesday. Rain will start...
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia

Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
GEORGIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather

High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

AAA: Gas prices decline after 32 cent spike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA is expecting gas prices to fall further in Florida. The report comes after the state average dropped nearly two cents over the weekend. Gas prices jumped over the last couple of weeks after winter storms caused temporary refinery outages. Florida’s gas hit a 2022 record...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida

Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Humpback whale spotted in St. Marys this weekend

ST. MARYS, Ga. – A humpback whale was spotted in Georgia over the weekend. Captain Bud Brasier told News4JAX he spotted the humpback whale in the St. Mary’s Channel, just east of Fort Clinch, on Saturday, Jan. 7 around 11 a.m. “We were out sailing on our catamaran...
SAINT MARYS, GA
Action News Jax

Jacksonville woman hit, killed by vehicle on Normandy Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fl — A woman who was not in a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Normandy Boulevard and Normandy Village Parkway. Florida Highway Patrol reports the 61-year-old woman died of her injuries. According to a crash report, a blue SUV was traveling westbound on Normandy around 5:40 am when the woman walked into its path.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
13WMAZ

Georgia's gas tax suspension ends on Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car. You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last march. While prices fluctuated wildly for much of 2022, they've been steadily declining since around...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Sunny and warmer, seasonal temperatures Tuesday

Open window weather with a light breeze and 70s on tap. Clear and chilly overnight with near seasonal temperatures Tuesday and a warmer Wednesday to follow. Today: Sunny and warmer! Afternoon highs in the 70s for NE FL, upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA and our area beaches. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight with patchy fog inland.
GEORGIA STATE
thunderboltradio.com

TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
COUNCE, TN

