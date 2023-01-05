Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:18 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, North CR 800W, south of CR 900N, Nappanee. Driver: J-B Garrett, 64, Silverbrook Avenue, Niles, Mich. Garrett’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 8:42 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, East CR...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:21 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 4700 block North SR 13, Leesburg. Representatives for Dollar General reported theft. Value: $27. 10:51 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 6400 block West CR 900N, Nappanee. Jesse D. Miller reported the theft of a...
Bullington Arrested After Hitting Child, Breaking Into Home
WARSAW — A Silver Lake man was recently arrested after allegedly hitting a child and breaking into a home. Brandon John Bullington, 28, 202 Herendeen St., Silver Lake, is charged with residential entry and domestic battery to a person less than 14 years of age by a person at least 18 years of age, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
Passenger Dies In US 30 Crash
WARSAW — Amy R. Hall, 39, Warsaw, a passenger in a 2023 Nissan, was pronounced deceased at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Jan. 7. The crash occurred on US 30, near Van Ness Road. Emergency personnel responded to the collision at 5:23 a.m. Hall’s death was...
James R. Semler
James R. Semler, 81, Churubusco, died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his residence in Churubusco. He was born June 28, 1941. On April 7, 1994, James married Cindy Terman. Survivors include his wife Cindy Semler, Churubusco; children Randy Semler, Michigan City, Eric Semler, Warsaw, Amy Semler, Montana,...
Barbara J. Youpel
Barbara J. Youpel, 83, Rochester, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Barbara was born Sept.12, 1939. She married Harold A. Youpel on Aug. 23, 1985, and he preceded her in death. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Nancy Riddle, Winnetka, Ill.; her son, Tom (Haj)...
Rex Allen Yarian — UPDATED
Rex Allen Yarian, 74, of rural Mentone, passed at 1:56 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lutheran Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne. Rex was born on Jan. 28, 1948 in Warsaw, Indiana to Donald D. and Doris M. (Robbins) Yarian. He married on Nov. 16, 1972, in Mentone, to Diana L. Melton, she survives.
Janet Ellen Johnson
Janet E. (Spangler) Johnson, 80, South Bend, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home in South Bend. She was born Oct. 24, 1942. On Aug. 10, 1963, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Edward Johnson, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Ed (Rita)...
Mary Jane Runyan
Mary Jane Runyan, 81, Albion, died at 11:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born July 29, 1941. On Jan. 19, 1959, she married James F. Runyan. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her children Jay H. (Rene) Runyan, Ossian, Vicki...
Pierceton Taking Action On Cleanup Of Stahl’s Property
PIERCETON — Pierceton should start action this month to force a man to clean up his property in town. That’s according to Town Attorney Tammy Keirn. The property in question belongs to Brad Stahl. Stahl’s properties have been the subject of repeated complaints from residents at Pierceton Town...
Owen ‘Butch’ D. Morgan Jr.
Owen D. “Butch Morgan Jr., 73, a lifelong resident of South Bend, died early Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023, in his home in South Bend. He was born May 29, 1949. Butch is survived by his sister, Pamela K. Sheppard, Argos; and his brother, Thomas M. (Rosie) Morgan, Plymouth.
Kosciusko County Withstanding Pharmacy Staffing Shortage
WARSAW — With other media outlets reporting a nationwide pharmacy staffing shortage, InkFreeNews decided to see if that was the case locally. Luckily, some local Warsaw pharmacies have been able to navigate the shortage without issue. Patty Johnson at HomeTown Pharmacy reported that, “no, we haven’t been affected by it at all.”
Rain, Snow Both Likely Later This Week
WARSAW — Both rain and snow are in the forecast for Kosciusko County later this week. According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 11, will both be mostly cloudy, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. There is...
Rodney K. Bollman
Rodney Kurt Bollman, 67, Warsaw, died at 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He was born Feb. 9, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Ruth Elaine (Kurtz) Bollman and Almon Rodney Bollman. Rodney grew up in Wisconsin and was a 1973 high school graduate from Oregon, Wis. He graduated in 1978 from Grand Rapids School of the Bible & Music where he studied music and pastoral studies. Rodney earned his bachelor’s degree from Grace College in Winona Lake, in 1986, concentrating on biblical studies and history. He was a talented musician, playing the saxophone and piano and taught himself a variety of instruments such as the clarinet and guitar. Rodney played with the Grace Saxophone Quartet as well as with the Grace Community Wind Ensemble.
Larry Meryl Shivers
Larry Meryl Shivers, 85, Plymouth, formerly of the Argos community, died at 5:37 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. He was born May 27, 1937. Larry is survived by his wife, Sheila Shivers, Plymouth; children, Bruce (Cindy) Shivers, Cincinnati, Ohio, Sonya (Jeff) Dunfee, Greensburg and Kristine (Matt) Fawley, Bremen; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Janet (Ross) Evers, Mount Dora, Fla., Connie Lustman, Rockford, Ill. and Cheryl VanDerWeele, Leo.
Brenda C. Prater Smith
Brenda C. Prater Smith, 64, Warsaw, died surrounded by family Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her residence in Warsaw. Brenda was born Jan. 10, 1958, in Prestonsburg, Ky., to Kyle and Anna Marie (Hackworth) Prater. She was a 1976 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School. She was married to Dan Smith, and he preceded her in 2007. Brenda had been an apartment manager and prepared taxes. She enjoyed selling Avon products and spending time with her grandchildren.
Larry Hatcher Jr.
Larry Hatcher Jr., 49, Plymouth, died Jan. 6, 2023, at St Joe Health System Mishawaka Hospital, Mishawaka. He was born March 18, 1973. On Dec. 30, 2017, he married Jeanine Xaver, who survives. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanine; his mother, Joyce; his son, Zachary Bridgman;...
Corey Clark
Corey Clark, 35, Warsaw, died Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born Nov. 29, 1987. Corey is survived by his father Martin Clark, Warsaw; brother, Russell (Jessica) Clark, Etna Green; maternal grandmother, Edith Garner, Milford; and paternal grandmother, Leota (Jim) Jones, Williams, Ariz. Thompson...
Janice F. Blosser — PENDING
Janice F. Blosser, 74, Warsaw, died at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Arrangements are pending, entrusted to Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Shirley Mae Davis
Shirley Mae Davis, 72, Cromwell, died Jan. 5, 2023, at home in Cromwell. She was born Dec. 20, 1950. Shirley leaves behind her husband, William “Bill” Davis; six children, Tammy (Brian) Holden, Carlton, Mich., John (Venus) Davis, Monroe, Mich., Dawn (Jerry) Wilson, Midland, Mich., Ronnie (Michael) Young, Warsaw, Jammie (James Jr.) Mullins, North Webster and Ricky Johnson, Warsaw; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Lois Morris, James Williams, Darell Williams and Belinda Wiggington.
