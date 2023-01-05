Bam Margera Says ‘I Was Pronounced Dead’ After Suffering Five Seizures, Pneumonia in December: ‘Each Seizure Lasted 10 to 20 Minutes’

Read full article on original website
Related
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
SFGate
Adam Rich, former 'Eight Is Enough' child star, dies at 54
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences as “America’s little brother” on “Eight is Enough,” has died. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said...
SFGate
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Director Joel Crawford on Taking the Animated Cat Way Beyond the Original
Though he was making a sequel to a film that was already spun off from a franchise, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” director Joel Crawford wasn’t terribly concerned with following up on a larger legacy. He knew he wanted to maintain the “elevated comedy” — especially the adult “jokes that would go over kids’ heads” — from the “Shrek” movies and 2011’s “Puss in Boots.” Visually, however, Crawford felt that this tale was ready to move beyond computer animation “that looked photoreal.”
Comments / 0