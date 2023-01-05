ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Stephen Webber announces 2024 bid to flip Missouri Senate seat

COLUMBIA - Democrat Stephen Webber announced his campaign for Missouri State Senate District 19 in Boone County Monday. Webber represented parts of Columbia for eight years in the state House, from 2008 to 2016. He ran for the 19th Missouri Senate District in 2016 but lost to Republican Sen. Caleb...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

MU student will not face discipline for racist social media message

COLUMBIA - An MU student who sent a racist Snapchat in December will not face discipline, the university announced Monday. A screenshot of the Snapchat post began circulating on social media in early December. It showed the student's face and contained a racial slur directed toward Black people. MU said...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Job Center to hold TSA hiring event Thursday

COLUMBIA -The Transportation Security Administration will hold interviews for security officer positions at the Columbia Regional Airport Thursday. Interviews will be held on site at the Columbia Job Center, located at 101 Park De Ville Drive E, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The positions start between $16.51 and $23.58...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Driver crashes into Osage school bus over the weekend

OSAGE BEACH - A car crashed into an Osage school bus over the weekend. The Osage Beach Police Department responded to a crash Saturday morning at the 500 block of Highway 42. Susan Brenneman-Wake, of Iowa City, Iowa, was traveling east in a 2000 Buick LeSabre and crossed the center line, according to a news release from the police department. Brenneman-Wake then hit a 2019 IC School Bus that was headed west, around 5:34 a.m.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Holts Summit man faces nine charges after hours-long standoff

HOLTS SUMMIT — Callaway County prosecutors charged Maurice Daniel Burkhead, 60, of Holts Summit with nine counts Monday after he allegedly assaulted a woman and barricaded himself in a home over the weekend. The charges include two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping,...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 7

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the ceiling and demanded money from the registers. He fled on foot after thanking the employees and taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
PARIS, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia to host input meeting on trash collection

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia is set to host the first of two input meetings on Tuesday to let residents weigh in on the future of curbside trash collection in the city. The meetings will be an opportunity for the public to learn about solid waste collection, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a press release. Although the input sessions will focus on solid waste, the city's recycling program is currently not set to change.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia's bus service Go COMO proposes combining bus routes

COLUMBIA - New changes could be coming to Columbia's bus routes in February. On Monday, the Columbia City Council will review a plan created by Go COMO, the city's public transit service, that proposes combining bus routes amid staffing issues. Go COMO wants to combine its six routes into three...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Standoff in Holts Summit neighborhood ends in suspect arrest

HOLTS SUMMIT — One person is in custody after a standoff in a Holts Summit neighborhood Sunday morning. The incident happened in the 200 Block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit. Holts Summit Police responded to a "disturbance with a firearm" at 5:29AM and found that shots had been...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
KOMU

Resident fears for his safety following fires in Mexico

MEXICO − The Mexico Public Safety Department (MSPD) has reported three different fires in the last three weeks, but officials say the fires are not connected. MPSD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office determined that the Dec. 23 deadly apartment fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive was "caused by a person or persons." Another fire just an hour later that morning in the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive was also "caused by a person or persons," MPSD said.
MEXICO, MO

