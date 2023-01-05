Read full article on original website
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Harrisburg boys take down Scotland County 87-54.
The Bulldogs won their fifth game in the last 6 they have played. They will play in the California Tournament next week.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Fatima Girls Basketball dominates Linn 58-30
The Fatima Comets swept a varsity doubleheader against the Linn Wildcats with their girls basketball team earning a 28-point victory. Fatima's Alli Robertson scored a game-high 23 points.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Fatima Boys Basketball secures a lopsided 80-52 win over Linn
Behind a 28-point performance by Cooper Kleffner, the Fatima Comets defeated the Linn Wildcats to earn their eighth win of the season. Fatima's next game is on the road at St. James on January 9th.
KOMU
Stephen Webber announces 2024 bid to flip Missouri Senate seat
COLUMBIA - Democrat Stephen Webber announced his campaign for Missouri State Senate District 19 in Boone County Monday. Webber represented parts of Columbia for eight years in the state House, from 2008 to 2016. He ran for the 19th Missouri Senate District in 2016 but lost to Republican Sen. Caleb...
KOMU
MU student will not face discipline for racist social media message
COLUMBIA - An MU student who sent a racist Snapchat in December will not face discipline, the university announced Monday. A screenshot of the Snapchat post began circulating on social media in early December. It showed the student's face and contained a racial slur directed toward Black people. MU said...
KOMU
Columbia Job Center to hold TSA hiring event Thursday
COLUMBIA -The Transportation Security Administration will hold interviews for security officer positions at the Columbia Regional Airport Thursday. Interviews will be held on site at the Columbia Job Center, located at 101 Park De Ville Drive E, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The positions start between $16.51 and $23.58...
KOMU
Driver crashes into Osage school bus over the weekend
OSAGE BEACH - A car crashed into an Osage school bus over the weekend. The Osage Beach Police Department responded to a crash Saturday morning at the 500 block of Highway 42. Susan Brenneman-Wake, of Iowa City, Iowa, was traveling east in a 2000 Buick LeSabre and crossed the center line, according to a news release from the police department. Brenneman-Wake then hit a 2019 IC School Bus that was headed west, around 5:34 a.m.
KOMU
Holts Summit man faces nine charges after hours-long standoff
HOLTS SUMMIT — Callaway County prosecutors charged Maurice Daniel Burkhead, 60, of Holts Summit with nine counts Monday after he allegedly assaulted a woman and barricaded himself in a home over the weekend. The charges include two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping,...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 7
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the ceiling and demanded money from the registers. He fled on foot after thanking the employees and taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
KOMU
City of Columbia to host input meeting on trash collection
COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia is set to host the first of two input meetings on Tuesday to let residents weigh in on the future of curbside trash collection in the city. The meetings will be an opportunity for the public to learn about solid waste collection, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a press release. Although the input sessions will focus on solid waste, the city's recycling program is currently not set to change.
KOMU
Columbia's bus service Go COMO proposes combining bus routes
COLUMBIA - New changes could be coming to Columbia's bus routes in February. On Monday, the Columbia City Council will review a plan created by Go COMO, the city's public transit service, that proposes combining bus routes amid staffing issues. Go COMO wants to combine its six routes into three...
KOMU
Central Missouri Humane Society to close for two weeks after canine respiratory illness outbreak
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) is closing its doors for the next two weeks. According to the organization, dozens of animals need to find a temporary home by Monday night. In a news release from the shelter, there was an outbreak of canine upper respiratory infections, including...
KOMU
Endangered silver advisory issued for missing Jefferson City man
JEFFERSON CITY – The Cole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 63-year-old man with dementia and cancer who went missing Saturday morning. Harland Tyrene Ross was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. He has a full gray beard. According to a news release...
KOMU
Red Cross to host annual blood drive in memory of fallen Columbia police officer
COLUMBIA — The American Red Cross, Columbia Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Department are set to host their annual blood drive in memory of CPD officer Molly Bowden. The drive will be held on Friday, Jan. 13 at Grace Bible Church, 601 Blue Ridge Road in Columbia, from...
KOMU
Standoff in Holts Summit neighborhood ends in suspect arrest
HOLTS SUMMIT — One person is in custody after a standoff in a Holts Summit neighborhood Sunday morning. The incident happened in the 200 Block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit. Holts Summit Police responded to a "disturbance with a firearm" at 5:29AM and found that shots had been...
KOMU
Resident fears for his safety following fires in Mexico
MEXICO − The Mexico Public Safety Department (MSPD) has reported three different fires in the last three weeks, but officials say the fires are not connected. MPSD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office determined that the Dec. 23 deadly apartment fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive was "caused by a person or persons." Another fire just an hour later that morning in the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive was also "caused by a person or persons," MPSD said.
KOMU
Jefferson City offices to close on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City buses will not operate, and parking meters will not be enforced, according to the city. Trash collection will not be affected on Jan. 16 or the remainder of...
