Vice

A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico

Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
New York Post

Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings

He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Drug lord, trafficker, killer of wedding singers: How the ‘New Mouse’ followed in the bloody footsteps of his father El Chapo

Security forces in Mexico arrested the son of jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman during a pre-dawn raid on a remote Sinaloan village on Thursday, Mexican authorities say.Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman, 32, was taken into custody after a gunfight between federal authorities and Sinaloa Cartel in Jesus Maria, the Mexican defence secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval confirmed at a press conference on Thursday.According to US authorities, Guzman is a major manufacturer and trafficker of fentanyl and methamphetamine imported across the border.His arrest set off a night of terror in the Sinaloan state capital Culiacan as cartel members hijacked trucks and...
COLORADO STATE
Vice

El Chapo's Son ‘El Bebe’ Is the Weakest Link in the Sinaloa Cartel

Airports, highways, schools and offices across the state of Sinaloa ground to a halt Thursday morning when gunfire and explosions were felt across the city as the military descended on a house to find one man: Ovidio Guzmán — one of the sons of famed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."

Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Explore with Nini

‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -

Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
KTLA

DEA seizes enough fentanyl that had potential to ‘kill every American’ in 2022

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials seized more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year, which they say was enough to potentially kill every American. The seizures included 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

President of Mexico asks Biden to land Air Force One at remote airport

This takes air traffic control to a whole new level. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is asking President Biden to land Air Force One at a new airport farther from the center of Mexico City when he visits next month — describing it as a favor to quell domestic criticism of the project. The unusual request sets up a potentially awkward start to the visit and would require Biden’s motorcade to add time to its commute when the president arrives Jan. 9 for talks with López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I am taking the opportunity to tell [Biden] that...
VERMONT STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
TheDailyBeast

Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.

Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
MANNING, SC

