Reed named vice chancellor for University Advancement at Stout

MENOMONIE — UW-Stout announced Thursday the appointment of Katharine Reed as the university’s new vice chancellor for University Advancement and Alumni Relations.

Reed will provide leadership to the development and implementation of university-wide and unit-specific strategies for development and alumni engagement, the university stated in a news release. Her duties will include overseeing the Stout University Foundation and donor relations.

Reed currently is senior director of development at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata, Calif.

“Katharine demonstrated a strong understanding and commitment to Stout’s distinct Polytechnic mission during the interview process, which will allow her to connect in meaningful ways with the proud members of the immediate and extended UW-Stout community,” UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank stated in the news release.

Reed has a B.S. in biological sciences from the University of Cincinnati and a M.B.A. from Indiana University.

“I am proud to be joining the dedicated team at UW Stout, Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University,” Reed told the university. “I look forward to meeting UW-Stout stakeholders, including Blue Devil alumni, community and corporate partners and Stout’s many generous donors. I am honored to be chosen to lead efforts to support the university and its students.”

Reed will begin work Wednesday, March 1, at UW-Stout.

She will replace Willie Johnson, who is retiring. Johnson has served in the role since May 1, 2019.

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

