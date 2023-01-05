Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon ‘doesn’t envisage’ ever using private healthcare
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she would not use private healthcare if she was waiting in pain for an operation on the NHS. In a BBC interview, Ms Sturgeon said it was her job to make sure the health service met the needs of everybody. She acknowledged that too...
BBC
Nuclear cancer treatments: Plan to make Wales global leader
Plans have been unveiled to make Wales a global centre of excellence and leader in the production of life-saving cancer-treating substances. Radioisotopes are radioactive atoms used to diagnose and treat cancer. The Welsh government said nuclear medicine in the UK, Europe and beyond will face a supply crisis by 2030...
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
BBC
Nigerian schools: Flogged for speaking my mother tongue
Nigeria says it wants primary school teachers to conduct lessons in local languages instead of English, which is currently used. But how practical is that in a country where more than 600 different tongues are spoken?. Kareem Abiodun Habeebullah, whose mother tongue is Yoruba, was just a secondary school student...
BBC
Kiveton Park: Villagers demand answers over four-month fire
An industrial waste fire in Kiveton Park, near Sheffield, has sent smoke into the air for nearly four months. As the battle to extinguish the blaze looks to be drawing to a close, BBC News spoke to some of those affected. The day of Queen Elizabeth II's death, 8 September...
BBC
Newspaper headlines: 'Fury at Harry's Taliban claims' and 'Chinese spy fears'
Many of Saturday's papers focus on what the Daily Mirror calls the "outrageous boast" of Prince Harry about having killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. The Mirror says he's been "savaged" by Army heroes for the claim. The Daily Mail says it's unleashed "global fury" and shows "extraordinary recklessness" which Andrew Neil suggests in his column will cause long-term damage from which the prince will likely never recover.
Pro-democracy Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai requests Rishi Sunak meeting – report
Lawyers for the Hong Kong activist and media mogul Jimmy Lai have reportedly requested a meeting with the British prime minister to discuss his case. Lai, a dual Hong Kong and British citizen, is awaiting trial on national security charges in one of the most high-profile cases brought by Hong Kong authorities against the pro-democracy movement. If convicted he could face life in prison.
BBC
Energy bill support: Firms fear ‘worst to come’
Soaring energy prices have left households and businesses worried in recent months, with the government announcing an extension to support on offer for firms. But the new scheme for companies, charities, schools and hospitals will be much less generous than the previous one. It will see firms get a discount...
BBC
Call for East Lindsey councillor who assaulted boy, 14, to resign
A Labour councillor who assaulted a teenage boy cycling the wrong way down a one-way street should resign, says a political opponent. East Lindsey councillor Phillip Smith pulled the 14-year-old off his bike and stamped on a wheel, Boston Magistrates' Court heard. Smith admitted assault by beating and criminal damage...
Comments / 0