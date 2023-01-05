Head of International School of Arizona chosen for fellowship

International School of Arizona’s Head of School Jason Smith was selected to be 1 of 20 school heads from across the world to participate in a fellowship program hosted by Columbia University.

From Jan. 26 to Feb. 8, heads of schools will be challenged by the Klingenstein Center for Independent School Leadership’s Heads of Schools Program, a two-week intensive study to examine educational issues facing independent and international schools throughout the world, according to a press release.

During the two weeks, Smith will act as a full-time student taking graduate-level courses and conducting research focused on instructional leadership, collaboration and teamwork, ethical decision making, reflective practice, social justice and diversity.

Smith has spent more than 20 years working in independent and public American, and international schools. Having lived internationally, he is an advocate and promoter of international mindedness and global opportunities for students, the release added.

Before joining ISA, he served as a school leader in Federal Way, Wash., Doha, Qatar, Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Omaha, Neb. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Luther College in Iowa, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Seattle Pacific University and a superintendent credential from Western Washington University.

ISA, a private, nonprofit school located in north Scottsdale, was recently voted by Scottsdale residents as one of the Best Private Schools in Arizona in 2022. Its mission, ‘Opening Doors to Success in a Constantly Changing World’ does exactly that, the release stated.

Founded 24 years ago in Arizona, with a culturally inclusive curriculum, the International School of Arizona offers French & Spanish language immersion programs that begins at 18 months of age and continues through 8th grade.

