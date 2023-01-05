Holiday travel hysteria doesn’t stop Skidmore’s Burke from coaching men’s basketball team in Florida

FILE - Skidmore men's basketball head coach Joe Burke in 2019

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Skidmore College men’s basketball coach Joe Burke has a philosophy of the “three Ps” — passion, patience and perseverance.

During the holiday break, the coach put his own words to the test.

That’s when a canceled four-hour, 45-minute flight on Southwest Airlines turned into a 34-hour, 1,441-mile road trip down the Eastern Seaboard.

The Thoroughbreds left campus Dec. 17 for a 10-day break to enjoy the holidays in their respective hometowns, expecting to regroup in Naples, Florida for a two-game tournament Dec. 29-30, since Burke schedules a warm-climate trip annually.

All the players and first-year assistant coach John Mhilli traveled from various airports outside of the Capital Region and arrived Dec. 27.

Burke and assistant Tom Beck did not.

Both were booked on Southwest Airlines flights out of Albany International Airport — the airline that canceled more than 13,000 flights from Dec. 22-29, 99% of its flights nationwide, according to a report from The Associated Press.

“Tom got out because he went Monday [Dec. 26],” Burke explained. “He has to connect at BWI [Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport]. They just canceled his flight out of BWI and he said, ‘You have to watch this, Southwest is falling apart at the seams right now.’”

It didn’t take long for Burke to get a flash message on his cell phone that his flight, too, was canceled.

“I can’t get through to anybody at Southwest,” Burke said. “I start looking at different airlines. I have people looking for me. I’ll drive to Boston, New York City, I’ll fly out of anywhere. Every flight was either jammed or $2,000 one-way. It was absurd.”

Burke took a proverbial 30-second timeout and decided he had to hit the road.

“I had to make a move, I can’t leave this guy [Mhilli] stranded down there,” Burke said. “I’ve got to get in the car and start driving.”

His wife, Victoria, intervened with a slight tweak to the plan.

“Well, I’ll go with you to keep you company because I don’t want you to do it by yourself,” she said. “You’re too old.”

Joe Burke agreed and offered his own observation: “Vic, you know I love you, It’s been a long time. If we we make it through the next however-many-hours, then, maybe we are meant to be because this is going to be rough.”

The couple of 21 years started the arduous drive south.

The Burkes kept calling Southwest, trying to find another airline, hoping to get a flight out of New York City, Newark, Philadelphia — nothing.

The only thing they did find was traffic.

“We hit traffic in Baltimore, and once we got past D.C., I was like, ‘We’re committed,’” Joe Burke said.

The couple stopped in Fayetteville, North Carolina for a few hours of sleep, then continued their journey.

They ran into further vehicle buildup in South Carolina where Joe Burke realized he wasn’t alone.

“There were a lot of people that looked as angry as me,” he said. “Many people had this problem — families going to Disney World on those flights that were canceled. You can’t make that time up. There were just a lot of angry people on the road.”

The Burkes pulled into their Florida hotel at 10 p.m. Dec. 28.

“The whole team was waiting for me in the lobby, which was really cool,” Joe Burke said. “We were just happy to see each other again. This trip just means a lot to us.”

Burke wasn’t done with his challenges. The Thoroughbreds lost to Suffolk University, 78-71, a game from which the head coach was ejected after a second technical foul, and then fell to No. 8 John Carroll University, 83-78.

“So I get a technical foul,” Burke said, “and then I turn around and I say to John [Mhili], I’m like, ‘I don’t know where they got this group.’ And the guy throws me out of the game. I swear to God, I can’t make this [expletive] up.”

All of the Thoroughbreds, Joe and Victoria Burke included, made it to Albany on New Year’s Eve — on a Delta flight, walking through the terminal at 11:58 p.m.

“We celebrated New Year’s in the terminal,” Joe Burke said.

Skidmore will host Union College at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Williamson Sports Center on the Thoroughbreds’ Saratoga Springs campus.

Burke’s commute to that game will be much shorter.

Reach Stan Hudy at shudy@dailygazette.net and follow him @StanHudy on Twitter.

