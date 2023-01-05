Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Paul
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challenges
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next Week
Related
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Something Sweet by Maddie Lu closes Mall of America location
Something Sweet by Maddie Lu, which makes custom cakes, cupcakes and desserts, closed its Mall of America location at the end of last year. The family-owned business, which is based at Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids, posted a note explaining the decision in response to messages from customers wondering about its future at the MOA.
Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota
Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
KNOX News Radio
At least 1 wounded in shooting at MN mall
At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon today (Mon) A city spokesperson said officers located blood inside the mall but haven’t found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental.
Twin Cities Woman Killed in Northern MN Snowmobiling Accident
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Albertville woman was killed in a snowmobile accident in northern Minnesota’s St. Louis County Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were dispatched to the report of a snowmobile crash about 30 miles north of Hibbing around 1:15 p.m. Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced 55-year-old Nancy Grieman dead at the scene.
Eagles poisoned at Inver Grove Heights landfill released into the wild
MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near the Twin Cities back into the wild.Eleven eagles were found poisoned near a landfill in suburban Inver Grove Heights in early December.MORE: Wildlife agencies investigate mass poisoning of bald eagles at Minnesota landfillThe university's raptor center determined the eagles were suffering from a euthanasia solution. They may have consumed the chemical by scavaging the carcasses of euthanized animals left at the landfill. One of the eagles also had avian flu and died.After weeks of medical treatment, one of the birds was released on Dec. 30. The other five were released on Friday. All six birds were released along the St. Croix River near Hastings.
Small Minnesota City Has the Most Mispronounced Name in the U.S.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Minneapolis
Minneapolis might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Minneapolis.
Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Deadline approaching to sign up for Hy-Vee’s Inclusive Business Summit
Hy-Vee has committed $50,000 to advance local minority and women-owned businesses across greater Minneapolis. Chances are good that in the next year, you will be able to dig into Sweet Peaches Cobblers, soon to be available at Hy-Vee. “During the pandemic, we wanted comfort food. I kept thinking about my grandma’s peach cobbler. There was nothing like that in the freezer section at the store so I started dabbling until I made one that mimicked hers,” said Denisha Jones of Kansas City, Mo.
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake. A car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was going west while a vehicle...
Faribault Man Charged in Downtown Rochester Knife-Point Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Faribault man in connection to a knife-point robbery reported in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Brandon Carmichael was arraigned on felony charges of aggravated first-degree robbery and simple robbery in Olmsted County Court Thursday. A judge set his bail at $40,000. The...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Pastor Partially Paralyzed After Icy Fall
A Golden Valley church pastor is attempting to recover from a devastating accident that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent of Christian Life Center in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park slipped and fell on icy pavement on Dec. 16. “We have a small hill that comes into our [Golden...
horseandrider.com
EHM-Positive Horse Euthanized in Minnesota
A 25-year-old Dutch Warmblood-cross gelding in Washington County, Minnesota, has been euthanized after testing positive for EHM. The horse began displaying clinical signs on December 28, including rear limb weakness, ataxia and dribbling urine. EHM was confirmed on January 5. Twenty-five horses are exposed and under official quarantine. EDCC Health...
Drive-by shooting on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis leaves 1 man hurt, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was hurt early Sunday morning when a vehicle fired several rounds at another vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.Police say it happened at about 2:17 a.m. in the interstate's HOV lane. A vehicle pulled up alongside another vehicle, which had four men inside, and started shooting.The vehicle that was shot at then "swerved into a snow embankment," police say. The gunshot victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and is expected to survive.No arrests have been made. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds
MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
MPD: 4 injured in overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say an investigation is underway after a shooting outside an "afterhours gathering" in downtown resulted in multiple injuries.According to police, officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of Hennepin Avenue.When they arrived, officers located two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Those two men were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment. Two more people - a man and woman - took themselves to Hennepin Healthcare from the scene and were treated for injuries suspected to be graze wounds, police said."Preliminary information indicates that there was an afterhours gathering and shots were fired outside of the location, a security guard on site returned fire," police said in a release.No arrests have been made.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 1