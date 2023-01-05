Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
6 MHSAA high school baseball teams to participate in Hank Aaron Tribute Week tournament
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hank Aaron Sports Academy announced the six high school baseball squads that will compete in the inaugural Hank Aaron Sunday Showcase on Sunday, April 2. The event was planned to honor the life and career of Hank Aaron as a part of a tribute week.
Mo Williams gets first home win as Tigers head coach
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mo Williams got his first win at home as Jackson States men’s basketball coach Saturday. The tigers defeated Alabama State 61-58. Coach Mo coached for the Hornets last season. Highlights and sound from the game in the video above.
mississippiscoreboard.com
BROOKHAVEN ACADEMY TWINS LILLIE AND EMMA GATES COMBINE FOR 34 POINTS, 28 REBOUNDS AND 10 BLOCKED SHOTS, DEFEAT DEFENDING MAIS OVERALL CHAMPION JACKSON PREP 48-23
FLOWOOD – No one would be surprised if Michael McAnally, last year’s PriorityOne Bank/Mississippi Scoreboard Metro Jackson Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, has nightmares Tuesday night about twin towers. His defending MAIS Overall champion Jackson Prep team was outscored by Brookhaven Academy’s twin towers – 6-foot senior...
gobblercountry.com
Jason Brown Transfers to Jackson State
Former Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback, Jason Brown, has transferred to play the same position for the Jackson State Tigers. Recently JSU has enjoyed the spotlight due to the celebrity of their previous head coach, Deion Sanders, and his shrewd use of NIL compensation and promotion of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to pull top high school talent away from the FBS and Power Five universities. Prior to his father being hired as the next head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, former four-star prospect Shedeur Sanders was the starting QB for the Tigers. But, with Sanders following his dad to Colorado, the 6’2” 230 pounds Jason Brown figures to compete for the Tigers’ starting job.
mageenews.com
Distance Earner: Mississippi College Master’s Candidate Drives 700 Miles to Receive Advanced Degree
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At midnight on Dec. 15, 2022, Ashlea Buntin and her husband piled into the family van with their five children in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to begin an 11-hour trip to the Mississippi College campus.
Mississippi’s annual racing extravaganza held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s premiere racing extravaganza was held Saturday at the Trade Mart. This is the 35th annual car show. Starting in a dirt field back in the 80s, the show has grown to hosting hundreds of cars from across the nation. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from professional racers like Nascar […]
WLBT
New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton...
vicksburgnews.com
Two new Queens crowned in Vicksburg
A contest was held at the Vicksburg Theater Guild to crown the new Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg Outstanding Teen. Maddie Snow, daughter of Stephen and Cheri Snow, took home the Teen Crown winning the evening gown and talent portions of the event. A technical glitch delayed the beginning of Snow’s dance routine and she stood in position for the opening bar for over 2 minutes. When the music finally started Snow performed flawlessly and with a winning smile. Her grace under pressure undoubtedly impressed the judges.
vicksburgnews.com
How Vicksburg almost became the capitol of Mississippi
The year is 1870, Vicksburg is just beginning to recover from the devastation wrought by the Civil War, and County officials have devised a plan for the rapid growth of the economy that once ruled the Mississippi River. Their scheme was to have the State’s Capitol moved from Jackson to Vicksburg.
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
Jackson Free Press
Farm, Creator, Table
Small Town Mississippi gives Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum visitors a taste of what life would have been like in the 1920s. They can see attractions such as an old printing shop, a filling station, a general store and a Bisland cotton gin exhibit. On April 30, museum visitors can experience something else in Small Town: a pop-up food event called "Lane of Lanterns."
WLBT
What’s a chief experience officer? Jackson water manager’s leadership team takes shape
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Verizon executive, along with two public works officials on loan from the city of Jackson, are helping to round out the team that will oversee implementing a federal court order designed to bring Jackson’s water system into compliance with federal law. Jordan Hillman,...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
WLBT
Fondren restaurant closes its doors for good Saturday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We spent the day of our wedding here, so it’s heartbreaking to us,” Mikey Domangue said. “It’s been the best place I’ve ever worked in the restaurant industry by far,” Laure Arcury said. Loyal customers and dedicated workers reminisce on...
Jackson Free Press
Penguin Closed for Good, UMMC Child Health Initiative, More on Local 463
JACKSON — The Penguin Restaurant & Bar (1100 John R. Lynch St.), originally slated to reopen this fall after closing for renovations on Friday, July 8, posted a message to Facebook on Sept. 24 stating that the restaurant will not be reopening. "The Penguin would like to thank you...
Jackson Free Press
Farewell to Cherokee Inn, Zoo Signs and MEMA Emergency Center
The Cherokee Drive Inn (1410 Old Square Road), long-time Best of Jackson winner for Best Dive Bar and Best Hangover Food, has closed down. The famed establishment has changed locations and owners often enough that no one is certain where and when it was founded or by whom. Some say it was around since the 1920s, but the oldest known owner is Monroe Mason, who took over in 1944. The eatery went through at least five different owners and three or four location changes before coming to what is now its final resting place in 2003.
WLOX
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
WLBT
Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
vicksburgnews.com
$4 million winning lottery ticket sold in Byram
A winning lottery ticket worth $4 million was sold in Byram, Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Lottery. The player opted for the extra megaplier option for the Tuesday night drawing, multiplying a $1 million prize to $4 million. “The winner from the drawing last night is the largest amount won...
Comments / 0