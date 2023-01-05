ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

FDA approves drug that could slow the progression of Alzheimer's

U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.

