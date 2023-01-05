Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Arrest made for fatal Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Verona. According to the Verona Police Department, officers responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting near 119 Jones Drive. Officers found Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, lying on the ground and a second victim inside a vehicle. Miles was...
wtva.com
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
wtva.com
Remains found in Hamilton, AL awaiting identification
HAMILTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Authorities found human remains Saturday in Hamilton. According to the Hamilton Police Department, the discovery happened near the 600 block of Bexar Avenue West. Hamilton Police Sgt. Scotty Chandler said a woman chasing her dog found the remains early that afternoon. Marion County Coroner Glinda Cochran...
tippahnews.com
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death. The parents of K.C. Cooper have filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in Lee County Circuit Court, alleging that the staff of Steele’s Dive, a restaurant in Tupelo, served alcohol to Timothy Turner, who is accused of beating Cooper to death in the restaurant’s parking lot that same night. Turner has been charged with first degree murder in the case. The lawsuit names both Turner and Steele’s Dive as defendants.
wtva.com
Trio arrested for Columbus assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
wtva.com
Starkville laundromat destroyed in blaze
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a popular laundromat in Starkville. The fire happened Sunday morning, Jan. 8 at the University Drive Laundromat. The Starkville Fire Department reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
wtva.com
Calhoun City looking to hire more police officers
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Many industries are facing worker shortages, and law enforcement is no different. Calhoun City’s police department is still trying to fill the openings left after three of their five officers resigned last year. Mayor Marshall Coleman said the resignations put a strain on police...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes man missing since Dec. 9
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Derek Anthony Gray. According to a press release from LCSO, deputies responded to Ridge Road in Columbus on Dec. 23, at which time the family formally reported Gray missing. He was last seen on Dec. 9.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Shannon man now in federal custody after Friday bank robbery
A Shannon man is behind bars, charged in a bank robbery in Verona. A release from the Verona Police Department said on Friday, Verona officers were notified by Lee County 911 that the Renasant Bank in Verona had just had an armed robbery. Upon officers’ arrival at the bank, they...
wtva.com
Shannon man arrested for April murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested a Shannon man in connection to an April 2022 murder. Police arrested Meltorris Johnson, 28, on Dec. 28 for accessory after the fact to capital murder. He’s being held in jail without a bond. The charge stems from the deadly shooting of...
Louisiana man dies after reportedly hitting log from overturned 18-wheeler on rural Mississippi highway
A Louisiana man died in a three-vehicle wreck after he hit a log from an overturned 18-wheeler that was also involved in the wreck. According to WCBI in Columbus, two others were injured in a Thursday wreck on Highway 413 near French Camp in Choctaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol...
wtva.com
Local Sheriff's office recognized
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for their excellence due to keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt...
wtva.com
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
wtva.com
One dead in crash near French Camp
FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a fatal crash Thursday in Choctaw County. Choctaw County deputy Dillion Cates said the wreck happened around noon on Highway 413 near Miller Road. He said a log truck lost its load while going around a curve. A van tried...
wtva.com
Driver arrested after car crashed into Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a Columbus house on New Year’s Eve and resulted in one arrest. The crash happened that night at Ninth Street and 11th Avenue. Police said the driver was impaired when the crash happened and resulted in the arrest of Asia Sharkey, 29.
wtva.com
Calhoun City secures grant to upgrade sewer system
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Calhoun City is preparing to make upgrades to its sewer system. The project will replace nearly 50-year-old sewer lines in Ward 2. The city received a $500,000 community development grant to pay for the work. Work will begin later this month and should last for...
wtva.com
Birthday celebration at Elvis Presley birthplace.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A big celebration today at the home where the “King of Rock and Roll” was born. Elvis Aaron Presley was born January 8, 1935, in Tupelo. The house where he was born is now an historic museum. Today, the Elvis Presley Birthplace had a...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
