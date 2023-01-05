Read full article on original website
‘It’s coming’: Noose photo with threat sent to local RI official
The email comes just days after a white supremacist flyer was distributed in the town.
Watch: Brian Walshe’s arraignment for allegedly misleading police
Walshe is the husband of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, who was reported missing Wednesday and hasn't been seen since Jan. 1.
Turnto10.com
'It could've been much, much worse,': Warwick woman recalls hit-and-run crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been a long few days for Warwick's Dawn Musitano after last's week terrifying moment on the road. Musitano was heading to pick up her mother around 11:30 on Friday morning when she says she was struck by a pickup truck in Warwick. "I was...
Turnto10.com
Police provide extra presence at Cranston High School West as threat is investigated
(WJAR) — There was an increased police presence at Cranston High School West on Monday as a threat made on social media was investigated, according to the school’s principal. On Monday afternoon, the Cranston Police Department announced it has arrested an 11-year-old juvenile responsible for the threat and...
ABC6.com
Arrest made in Providence stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police tell ABC 6 News that an arrest was made after a man was stabbed late last week. The stabbing happened outside the 7-Eleven store on Smith Street just after 5 a.m. Friday. Police said a man was stabbed in the stomach but is...
nrinow.news
Scam artist faces felony charge in North Smithfield after failing deliver $5K AC system
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Providence man who kept a supposed client waiting for installation of a $5,300 central air system since July is facing felony charges in North Smithfield. And court records show that for the suspect, it’s just one of several open cases across the state involving various...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro police tape off street in response to unspecified incident
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Attleboro police taped off School Street after an incident on Saturday night. An NBC 10 News crew saw evidence markers being placed as police secured the scene at about 10 p.m. Neighbors said they heard gunfire followed by a screeching car. By the time they...
Search for missing Cohasset mother heads south
COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a mother from Cohasset is headed south to Washington, D.C. According to Massachusetts State Police, twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, 3 K9 teams and the Stat Police Air Wing searched the area around Ana Walshe’s home on Saturday.
Prosecutors: Blood, knife found in home of missing Mass. woman
Her husband also allegedly bought hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies the day after she disappeared, according to prosecutors.
ABC6.com
Car shot at with driver inside in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside over the weekend in Providence. The shooting happened on the corner of March and Suffolk streets Sunday night. Police said nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. This is a...
GoLocalProv
11-Year-Old Charged in Cranston—Private School Student Threatened Cranston West Student
Cranston Police on Monday announced that an 11-year-old has been charged with making a threat against a Cranston West High School student. The student, according to police, attends a private school. Cranston Police released the following statement. "A threat was reported to the Cranston Police Department on Sunday, January 8,...
ABC6.com
Police investigate after car shot at in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside on the corner of March and Suffolk Streets in Providence Sunday night, police confirmed. Police say nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. Police taped off part of March Street...
ABC6.com
Providence city council president requests review into “Caught in Providence”
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Council President Rachel Miller has called for a formal review into the arrangements surrounding the show “Caught in Providence”. The request comes after the future of Judge Frank Caprio as Chief Judge of Providence Municipal Court has been left up in the...
Turnto10.com
Missing Cohasset woman's husband arrested amid investigation
The husband of Ana Walshe has been arrested amid an ongoing investigation into her disappearance. Cohasset and Massachusetts State Police have taken 46-year-old Brian Walshe into custody. He is charged with misleading a police investigation. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, police developed probable cause to believe that...
whatsupnewp.com
Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island
Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
Berkley nurse guilty of tampering with patients’ fentanyl to be sentenced
A Berkley nurse who pleaded guilty to tampering with and then using fentanyl intended for patients recovering from surgery is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston federal court Monday afternoon. Hugo Vieira, 41, agreed to plead guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product, according to court records,...
Turnto10.com
Fire at former home of Cohasset woman reported missing ruled accidental
(WJAR) — The fire that broke out at the former home of a Cohasset woman reported missing on Friday was accidental, according to the State Police Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit and local investigators. Massachusetts State Police and Cohasset police searched the woods, a small stream, and a pool...
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
ABC6.com
As COVID cases increase to ‘high’ level in 3 Rhode Island counties, Lifespan opens new urgent care
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As coronavirus cases increase to “high” level in three Rhode Island counties, Lifespan is opening a new urgent care. The new urgent care is opening on Jan. 16 in Johnston. “Lifespan would like all Rhode Islanders to know they can seek care for...
ABC6.com
East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
