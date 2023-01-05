ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg Police credit community in Sunken Garden homicide case

Harrisburg Police credit community in Sunken Garden …. Harrisburg Police credit community in Sunken Garden case. Monroe County dispatchers awarded for helping mother …. Monroe County dispatchers awarded for helping mother in labor | Eyewitness News @ 11:00. PA live! at the Pennsylvania farm show (11:00) PA live! at the...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State agencies ask public to help identify and report human trafficking

Harrisburg, Pa. — Human trafficking takes many forms, using force, fraud, or coercion in order to make people perform commercial sex, forced labor, or domestic servitude. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and January 11 is Wear Blue Day Pa. — a day intended to raise awareness of trafficking. Human trafficking happens all over the world, including in Pennsylvania. ...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Dan's Monday Midday Forecast

Plenty of sun this afternoon, quiet weather through Wednesday... Plenty of sun this afternoon, quiet weather through Wednesday... King’s hockey player raises awareness for Huntingdon’s …. King's hockey player raises awareness for Huntingdon's disease. 2020 Lycoming County Election recount underway. 2020 Lycoming County Election recount underway. Dunmore Car...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA Turnpike toll increase, new law now in effect for 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A toll increase and a new law involving unpaid tolls for the Pennsylvania Turnpike went into effect at midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) has now raised rates for its E-ZPass and turnpike tolls by 5%. The Commission said E-ZPass drivers will continue to get the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The PA Game Commission needs your help finding turkey flocks

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public's help in finding turkey flocks for an ongoing study. The agency is asking Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. The information can be reported online where visitors will be asked to provide the date and location of the sighting, as well as the type of land (public, private, or unknown) where the birds were seen. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

PA Driver License and Photo Center Closures

All Pennsylvania driver license and photo centers will be closed over the weekend. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that all driver license and photo centers in the state will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The closings will begin on Saturday the 14th, and run through Monday the 16th.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WYTV.com

Brothers sentenced for beating at downtown Youngstown bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar. London Sanders, 30, of Harrisburg, Pa., and Marlin Sanders, 29, of Sharon, Pa., each pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault on Nov. 15. Thursday, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced them each to 18 months in prison, with credit for the one day they served in jail.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NorthcentralPA.com

Liquor Control cites local business for violations

Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Photos: 2023 PA Farm Show opening day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Jan. 7, was the first day the full 2023 PA Farm Show was open. Visitors packed the Farm Show complex, meeting the animals and crowding the Food Court. There is a lot to eat at the PA Farm Show, from fried foods to baked potatoes to milkshakes. As of Saturday […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG

A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy