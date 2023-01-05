Read full article on original website
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg Police credit community in Sunken Garden homicide case
Harrisburg Police credit community in Sunken Garden homicide case
State agencies ask public to help identify and report human trafficking
Harrisburg, Pa. — Human trafficking takes many forms, using force, fraud, or coercion in order to make people perform commercial sex, forced labor, or domestic servitude. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and January 11 is Wear Blue Day Pa. — a day intended to raise awareness of trafficking. Human trafficking happens all over the world, including in Pennsylvania. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in Chestnuthill Township ShopRite robbery
Police: Group robbed elderly women in stores across NJ, Pa. One man was arrested and police are looking for two more in a string of similar robberies across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
pahomepage.com
Dan's Monday Midday Forecast
Dan's Monday Midday Forecast

Plenty of sun this afternoon, quiet weather through Wednesday...
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother.
PA Turnpike toll increase, new law now in effect for 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A toll increase and a new law involving unpaid tolls for the Pennsylvania Turnpike went into effect at midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) has now raised rates for its E-ZPass and turnpike tolls by 5%. The Commission said E-ZPass drivers will continue to get the […]
abc27.com
Counties in Pennsylvania with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
The PA Game Commission needs your help finding turkey flocks
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public's help in finding turkey flocks for an ongoing study. The agency is asking Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. The information can be reported online where visitors will be asked to provide the date and location of the sighting, as well as the type of land (public, private, or unknown) where the birds were seen. ...
wesb.com
PA Driver License and Photo Center Closures
All Pennsylvania driver license and photo centers will be closed over the weekend. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that all driver license and photo centers in the state will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The closings will begin on Saturday the 14th, and run through Monday the 16th.
WYTV.com
Brothers sentenced for beating at downtown Youngstown bar
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar. London Sanders, 30, of Harrisburg, Pa., and Marlin Sanders, 29, of Sharon, Pa., each pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault on Nov. 15. Thursday, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced them each to 18 months in prison, with credit for the one day they served in jail.
lebtown.com
This Pa. county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election, Lycoming County plans to recount all presidential votes by hand — an extraordinary step no other Pennsylvania county has taken. County commissioners ordered the...
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
playpennsylvania.com
$20K Craps Cheating Scheme Lands Mohegan PA Casino Dealer And Patron In Jail
Casinos everywhere have big money on the line at all times. With many hands involved in dealing, playing and moving money around in casinos, it pays to be vigilant. Of course, casinos in Pennsylvania have high levels of surveillance to keep an eye out for cheating and theft. And good...
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
WGAL
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
Photos: 2023 PA Farm Show opening day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Jan. 7, was the first day the full 2023 PA Farm Show was open. Visitors packed the Farm Show complex, meeting the animals and crowding the Food Court. There is a lot to eat at the PA Farm Show, from fried foods to baked potatoes to milkshakes. As of Saturday […]
bctv.org
State Police Announces Zero Fatalities in New Year’s Holiday Crash and Enforcement Results
The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 481 motor vehicle crashes, which had no fatalities and injured 108 people during the New Year’s holiday weekend from Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. To coincide with the department’s zero-tolerance approach towards drivers who are operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or...
Philly Duo Stole $125K From Pennsylvania Skill Machines: AG
A pair of Philadelphia men took a gamble by stealing dozens of Pennsylvania Skill game machines from stores and shops across the region, says Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Brandyn Warren, 22, and Antoine Laster, 28, were arrested following a six-month investigation into a string of thefts targeting gaming cabinets and ATMs at 7-Elevens and gas stations throughout greater Philly, Shapiro said in a statement Friday, Jan. 6.
