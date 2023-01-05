The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public's help in finding turkey flocks for an ongoing study. The agency is asking Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. The information can be reported online where visitors will be asked to provide the date and location of the sighting, as well as the type of land (public, private, or unknown) where the birds were seen. ...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO