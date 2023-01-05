ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

97.5 WOKQ

60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire

A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Police seek man in connection with baby left in Manchester woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are looking for a man who they said is connected to the Dec. 26 birth of a baby who was left in the woods of Manchester. Police said George Theberge, 45, was with Alexandra Eckersley when she gave birth. Investigators said the baby was left in 15-degree temperatures in a tent for more than an hour.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Police arrest man twice on Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On January 7, 2023, at approximately 11:15 AM, Manchester Police responded to a Concord St address for an assault. Police learned that two males had gotten into a physical altercation. The incident escalated, and one of the males struck the other in the head with a glass bottle, causing.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Town of Alexandria becomes a recovery-friendly community

ALEXANDRIA, N.H. — New Hampshire is aiming to have recovery-friendly workplaces throughout the state for people who are recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. The small town of Alexandria is taking it a step further to make sure the entire community can help itself recover. “In the last four...
ALEXANDRIA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Manchester man arrested for assault twice in one day

MANCHESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested twice on the same day in Manchester, New Hampshire. On January 7, authorities were notified of an assault on Concord Street at around 11:15 a.m. Police say that two men had gotten into a physical altercation. The incident escalated, and one of...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Crews battle fire at warehouse in Dover

DOVER, N.H. — Crews responded to a fire at a warehouse in Dover on Sunday. Firefighters said it started around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the warehouse on Industrial Park Drive. Officials said no one was hurt. It's not yet clear how much damage was done.
DOVER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

2022 Manchester opioid deaths, overdoses, reach pre-pandemic levels

NASHUA, N.H. – American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester, says that opioid deaths and overdoses reached pre-pandemic levels in their final 2022 report. Suspected opioid overdoses increased 22 percent during 2022 compared to 2021 and deaths were up 41 percent on a year-by-year basis. Those annual...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Opioid-related deaths up in Manchester, Nashua as officials warn of new drug

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two of New Hampshire's largest cities ended 2022 with a significant increase in opioid-related deaths, and police are warning about a new drug that's contributing to those deaths. Manchester and Nashua experienced a jump in opioid-related deaths last year. "The product that is out there is...
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole

SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
AMHERST, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Manchester To Open Up Its Emergency Operations Center To Deal With Homelessness

Plans are in the works to open up the Emergency Operations Center in Manchester as the city tries to deal with a large number of homeless individuals. The center is expected to open on Friday and people from several agencies will come together to coordinate a response to the problem. Most shelters in the community are already full and can’t accept any additional people. The city is also looking into opening the Cashin Senior Center so it can serve as a temporary overnight shelter.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

What we know about the fatal police shooting of N.H. teen Mischa Fay

Officers were called to the 17-year-old's home several times last year for mental health aid, records show. Officers with the Gilford Police Department were no strangers to the home on Varney Point Road, located in central New Hampshire on Lake Winnipesaukee. Authorities had received seven emergency calls from the Gilford...
GILFORD, NH

