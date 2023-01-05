Plans are in the works to open up the Emergency Operations Center in Manchester as the city tries to deal with a large number of homeless individuals. The center is expected to open on Friday and people from several agencies will come together to coordinate a response to the problem. Most shelters in the community are already full and can’t accept any additional people. The city is also looking into opening the Cashin Senior Center so it can serve as a temporary overnight shelter.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO