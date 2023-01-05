Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Residents of large homeless encampment in Manchester given week to leave
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People at a large homeless encampment in Manchester were told Monday they have about a week to leave. Some residents of the camp said they have been forced to move several times, and they criticized officials for kicking the issue down the road rather than finding long-term solutions.
WMUR.com
Manchester police chief blasts Londonderry officers who dropped homeless man off in Queen City
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester's chief of police is sending a message to police departments in other parts of New Hampshire: Stop sending homeless people to the Queen City. The strong words came after News 9 Investigates discovered that Londonderry police dropped a man off in Manchester over the weekend who had nowhere to go.
WMUR.com
City of Manchester to begin evicting homeless encampment due to growing safety concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester will begin evicting a homeless encampment on Pine and Manchester streets on Monday, according to a letter from the city homeless director that News 9 Investigates obtained. Starting Monday at 9 a.m., people living in the area will have seven days to...
60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire
A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
WMUR.com
Police seek man in connection with baby left in Manchester woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are looking for a man who they said is connected to the Dec. 26 birth of a baby who was left in the woods of Manchester. Police said George Theberge, 45, was with Alexandra Eckersley when she gave birth. Investigators said the baby was left in 15-degree temperatures in a tent for more than an hour.
manchesterinklink.com
Police arrest man twice on Saturday
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On January 7, 2023, at approximately 11:15 AM, Manchester Police responded to a Concord St address for an assault. Police learned that two males had gotten into a physical altercation. The incident escalated, and one of the males struck the other in the head with a glass bottle, causing.
WMUR.com
Town of Alexandria becomes a recovery-friendly community
ALEXANDRIA, N.H. — New Hampshire is aiming to have recovery-friendly workplaces throughout the state for people who are recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. The small town of Alexandria is taking it a step further to make sure the entire community can help itself recover. “In the last four...
newportdispatch.com
Manchester man arrested for assault twice in one day
MANCHESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested twice on the same day in Manchester, New Hampshire. On January 7, authorities were notified of an assault on Concord Street at around 11:15 a.m. Police say that two men had gotten into a physical altercation. The incident escalated, and one of...
WMUR.com
Crews battle fire at warehouse in Dover
DOVER, N.H. — Crews responded to a fire at a warehouse in Dover on Sunday. Firefighters said it started around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the warehouse on Industrial Park Drive. Officials said no one was hurt. It's not yet clear how much damage was done.
WMUR.com
Police recruits in New Hampshire required to train for potentially deadly situations
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — An investigation into the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in Gilford is calling attention to the training officers go through to learn how to handle such situations on the job. Mischa Fay, 17, was shot and killed on Jan. 1 at his Gilford home after...
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
WMUR.com
Police continue to ask for public's help in search for Concord girl reported missing in 1968
CONCORD, N.H. — A 15-year-old Concord girl has been missing for more than 50 years and police are looking for anyone who had contact with the teen between December 1967 and January 1968, or anytime thereafter. Status: Missing person. City/town: Concord. Reported missing: Jan. 8, 1968. Janis Taylor was...
manchesterinklink.com
2022 Manchester opioid deaths, overdoses, reach pre-pandemic levels
NASHUA, N.H. – American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester, says that opioid deaths and overdoses reached pre-pandemic levels in their final 2022 report. Suspected opioid overdoses increased 22 percent during 2022 compared to 2021 and deaths were up 41 percent on a year-by-year basis. Those annual...
Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22. According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
WMUR.com
Opioid-related deaths up in Manchester, Nashua as officials warn of new drug
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two of New Hampshire's largest cities ended 2022 with a significant increase in opioid-related deaths, and police are warning about a new drug that's contributing to those deaths. Manchester and Nashua experienced a jump in opioid-related deaths last year. "The product that is out there is...
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
Worcester bar, shut down over lack of sprinklers, 'caught in the middle'
WORCESTER — One Eyed Jacks Tiki Bar & Grill at 433 Park Ave. has been closed since New Year's Eve because the building does not have a sprinkler system, according to the restaurant's owners. The city says the business has been in violation of a court order and that the Fire Department...
thepulseofnh.com
Manchester To Open Up Its Emergency Operations Center To Deal With Homelessness
Plans are in the works to open up the Emergency Operations Center in Manchester as the city tries to deal with a large number of homeless individuals. The center is expected to open on Friday and people from several agencies will come together to coordinate a response to the problem. Most shelters in the community are already full and can’t accept any additional people. The city is also looking into opening the Cashin Senior Center so it can serve as a temporary overnight shelter.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's first Make-A-Wish recipient of 2023 begins trip to Disneyland with police escort
NEW BOSTON, N.H. — New Hampshire’s first Make-A-Wish recipient of 2023 received a special escort to Disneyland. On Saturday, New Boston police, New Hampshire State Police and Massachusetts State Police took an early morning trip to escort Nathan and his family to the airport. According to New Boston...
What we know about the fatal police shooting of N.H. teen Mischa Fay
Officers were called to the 17-year-old's home several times last year for mental health aid, records show. Officers with the Gilford Police Department were no strangers to the home on Varney Point Road, located in central New Hampshire on Lake Winnipesaukee. Authorities had received seven emergency calls from the Gilford...
