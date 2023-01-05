ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Minnesota Grandfather Builds Grandkids Awesome 200-Foot Sledding Course Dubbed ‘Papa Bear Plunge’

In Minnesota, an inventive grandfather crafted a unique sledding course just for his grandchildren – the perfect winter retreat! Nicole Warner captured the footage of her dad, Steve, completing the course on December 19th. It then shows some grandkids testing out their luck sledding on it afterward. Inspired by their grandfather’s success they’ve christened this course “Papa Bear Plunge”.
