People with disabilities have a hard time adapting to a world that is made for able-bodied people. People on the autism spectrum often face communication difficulties but with constant support, they can take a leap of faith. A Reddit user, turbocharged_autism, shared a heartwarming story of a young autistic boy. They wrote, "There is a young autistic gentleman in my neighborhood that likes to come over about twice a week and look at my old car." They added, "Apparently the only time he speaks is when he's around my car."

