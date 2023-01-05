ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bresha Webb Looked Stunning In A Custom Bridal Shower Dress That Favored Her Mother’s Wedding Gown

By Samjah Iman
 4 days ago

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

Bresha Webb recently celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a beautiful bridal shower. The HelloBeautiful cover star alum wore a custom dress that resembled her mother’s 1982 wedding gown.

Bresha Webb is fashionably gearing up for her wedding day by slaying her bridal shower. The “Run the World” actress posted a touching video on her Instagram showcasing highlights of her recent bridal shower, which looked like a joyful event. Webb was all smiles as she pranced around in a custom bridal shower dress constructed by fashion atelier Balde . The garb was jaw-dropping and clad in purpose. It honored Webb’s parent’s anniversary and was a spinoff of her mother’s 1982 wedding gown.

The bridal shower frock featured intricate lace detailing and floral embroidery at the top of the dress, similar to Webb’s mother’s wedding gown. A sweetheart neckline covered her bosom, and the dress hit right at her thighs. The lace collar tied in the back gave way to white buttons trickling down Web’s spine. The bride-to-be completed the dress with white strappy sandals, diamond studs, and her engagement ring. She wore her hair in a high ponytail with tresses framing her face.

Bresha’s Is A Vintage Fashion Fanatic

We are not surprised that Webb had the idea to recreate her mother’s wedding gown. In her HelloBeautiful feature story, she admitted that vintage shopping in New York City thrift stores was one of the highlights of her teen life. “My friends and I would give ourselves a Sex and the City day,” she joyfully remembered. “We would go to New York City for lunch, go shopping and then hop back on that Chinatown bus and go back to Baltimore.”

If Webb’s bridal shower looks like this, we can’t wait to see the wedding gown!

