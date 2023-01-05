WACO, Texas (AP) — Ismael Massoud hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime and Kansas State extended its winning streak to eight games with a 97-95 victory night at No. 19 Baylor. New Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang was on Baylor staff the past 19 seasons. Markquis Nowell had 32 points for the 14-1 Wildcats, and his 14th assist of the game was on the go-ahead 3 by Massoud. Keyontae Johnson added 24 points for K-State, which matched its best overall start since 1958-59. Adam Flagler had 23 points and Keyonte George 22 for Baylor, which is 10-5 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

