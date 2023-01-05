Read full article on original website
Mother shot intruder dead after he forced his way into Hammond home
HAMMOND - A convicted felon was shot to death after he forced his way into a house while armed with a shovel and lug wrench, deputies said. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found Robert Rheams, 51, dead at the home on Klein Road after responding to a reported home invasion early Sunday morning. Deputies later learned the victim was there with her two young children when Rheams got into the home.
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
4 guns stolen from Livingston Parish home; deputies searching for burglar
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a burglar that broke into a Livingston Parish home and stole four guns during the day Wednesday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a burglar went into a home on Galloway Garden on Jan. 4 around 3 p.m. and stole three rifles and one handgun.
7-year-old girl was playing in family member's yard when neighbor's pit bull fatally attacked her
BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog Friday evening, and the animal's owner is now facing negligent homicide charges. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:35 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road, to assist EMS and the St. George Fire Department at the scene.
Man shot to death in neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Greenwell Springs Road Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. on Oak Crest Drive, just off Greenwell Springs Road. Eric Ricks, 38, was shot multiple times and died at the...
Blood drive for Brusly crash survivor hosted in Baton Rouge on Monday
BATON ROUGE - A blood drive will be hosted in Baton Rouge for Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash during a high-speed police chase on New Year's Eve. Dunn is still listed to be in critical condition. He's in need of blood donations after an Addis police...
Teen infamous to law enforcement wanted for crimes across 3 parishes, considered armed and dangerous
Deputies are looking for a teen suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, wanted for a series of crimes across three parishes, including East Baton Rouge. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Malik Williams is wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish after he failed to show up in court for an armed robbery charge.
Animal Control experts suggest climbing, asking for help if you encounter threatening dog
BATON ROUGE - The horrific death of 7-year-old Sadie Davila who was killed by a dog on Friday night has sparked concerns and questions about unrestrained animals. The call Friday night that came into East Baton Rouge Animal Control was horrific. "It's never happened here before so it was shocking...
Watson residents celebrate the life of longtime Live Oak educator, beloved community member
WATSON - Family, friends and former students gathered inside Live Oak Church on Saturday to celebrate the memory of Fred London, a longtime educator and beloved member of the Watson community. "With the exception of my father, I'd say, if I wanted to model my life, it would be around...
Dog saved when animal rescuers found him in flooding ditch had to be put down Sunday afternoon
ASCENSION PARISH - A dog was saved by a team of animal rescuers when he was found in a ditch quickly flooding with rainwater from Sunday morning's storm. Beth Lott and her husband Jon got a call early Sunday that there was a dog off Highway 929 near Aikens Road in Ascension Parish with "his head barely above a ditch filling with water very fast."
January recognized as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
Cancer is now the leading cause of death in firefighters. That's why January is designated as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, which advocates for a push to reverse that trend and save firefighters' lives. More than 60% of firefighters that are on the firefighters' memorial have passed away because of cancer....
No. 7 LSU women's basketball breaks school record with 16-0 start, defeats Kentucky 67-48
LEXINGTON - The No. 7 LSU women's basketball team continues their dominating start, beating Kentucky 67-48. The Tigers break a program record with a 16-0 start. LSU has now won all of their SEC games by double digits. Flau'jae Johnson led the Tigers with 26 points and 8 rebounds, while Angel Reese added 26 points and 13 boards. The Tigers dominated the boards, beating Kentucky in that category 45-23. LSU also had 34 points in the paint.
LSU star gymnast asks fans to 'be respectful' after wild Utah scene
BATON ROUGE - The nation's most recognizable college gymnast is asking fans to take things down a notch and to "be respectful" to others after an overzealous crowd turned out for the season's first competition in Utah. LSU's Olivia Dunne took to social media, hoping to prevent a repeat of...
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
LSU Women's Basketball moves into AP's top 5 after 16-0 start
BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's Basketball was voted into the No. 5 spot in the AP Poll after getting off to its best regular season start ever. The Tigers, led by Head Coach Kim Mulkey, joined the top five after taking down Kentucky 67-48 in Lexington on Sunday, improving the team to 16-0 on the season.
Bakeries struggling with rising egg prices
BATON ROUGE - As the cost of just about everything is going up, small business owners are being forced to get creative when it comes to cutting costs. Sarah Hays, owner of CounterspaceBR, says egg prices have tripled over the last year. “About a year ago, we were spending about...
