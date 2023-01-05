ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brusly, LA

wbrz.com

Mother shot intruder dead after he forced his way into Hammond home

HAMMOND - A convicted felon was shot to death after he forced his way into a house while armed with a shovel and lug wrench, deputies said. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found Robert Rheams, 51, dead at the home on Klein Road after responding to a reported home invasion early Sunday morning. Deputies later learned the victim was there with her two young children when Rheams got into the home.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

7-year-old girl was playing in family member's yard when neighbor's pit bull fatally attacked her

BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog Friday evening, and the animal's owner is now facing negligent homicide charges. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:35 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road, to assist EMS and the St. George Fire Department at the scene.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

January recognized as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

Cancer is now the leading cause of death in firefighters. That's why January is designated as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, which advocates for a push to reverse that trend and save firefighters' lives. More than 60% of firefighters that are on the firefighters' memorial have passed away because of cancer....
wbrz.com

No. 7 LSU women's basketball breaks school record with 16-0 start, defeats Kentucky 67-48

LEXINGTON - The No. 7 LSU women's basketball team continues their dominating start, beating Kentucky 67-48. The Tigers break a program record with a 16-0 start. LSU has now won all of their SEC games by double digits. Flau'jae Johnson led the Tigers with 26 points and 8 rebounds, while Angel Reese added 26 points and 13 boards. The Tigers dominated the boards, beating Kentucky in that category 45-23. LSU also had 34 points in the paint.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU star gymnast asks fans to 'be respectful' after wild Utah scene

BATON ROUGE - The nation's most recognizable college gymnast is asking fans to take things down a notch and to "be respectful" to others after an overzealous crowd turned out for the season's first competition in Utah. LSU's Olivia Dunne took to social media, hoping to prevent a repeat of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund

BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU Women's Basketball moves into AP's top 5 after 16-0 start

BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's Basketball was voted into the No. 5 spot in the AP Poll after getting off to its best regular season start ever. The Tigers, led by Head Coach Kim Mulkey, joined the top five after taking down Kentucky 67-48 in Lexington on Sunday, improving the team to 16-0 on the season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Bakeries struggling with rising egg prices

BATON ROUGE - As the cost of just about everything is going up, small business owners are being forced to get creative when it comes to cutting costs. Sarah Hays, owner of CounterspaceBR, says egg prices have tripled over the last year. “About a year ago, we were spending about...
BATON ROUGE, LA

