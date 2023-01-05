'A very giving person': Anna Crawford, Children's Center founder, dies at 80

Anna Crawford

Anna Crawford, a therapist and longtime advocate for children in Cherokee County, has died at 80 after a battle with cancer.

Crawford, the founder of The Anna Crawford Children’s Center and Cherokee Counseling and Psychological Associates, both in Woodstock, died Dec. 15 at her home in Mississippi.

Crawford dedicated her life to serving and helping children, women and families in need in her community, said Barbara Thomason, her partner of 28 years.

“She was beautiful, charming, bright, gracious and warm — just a delightful human being,” Thomason said. “She had metastatic urothelial carcinoma. She was diagnosed in August. She fought it and was herself for a little bit but went down dramatically over a span of a few weeks. She fought a number of other health issues. Her resilience is phenomenal.”

Crawford founded Cherokee Counseling and Psychological Associates in downtown Woodstock in 1985. The multidisciplinary team of professionals continues to provide therapeutic services to individuals and families.

Warren Kaplan was part of the group of people who helped Crawford open the counseling center.

“I was one of the original members with her,” Kaplan said. “She was warm, open and welcoming. She was an innovator in a way. She took actions on her ideas. She got things done and was very inclusive.”

Crawford, who worked for years with children who have been abused, was also one of the original founders of the Cherokee Council on Child Abuse Inc. in 1990, later known as the Cherokee Child Advocacy Center. This would eventually be renamed The Anna Crawford Children’s Center in the mid-1990s, Thomason said.

Amy Economopoulos, executive director of the Anna Crawford Children’s Center, said Crawford interviewed her in 2000 for a therapist and forensic interviewer position at the center.

“She was one of the first professionals in the early days that recognized the need to assist children and families who were impacted by abuse and violence,” Economopoulos said. “Since then, the center has expanded over the years — now we serve about 450 to 500 new children each year in Cherokee County. She was so proud of the work we were doing and always remained in contact with us even when she moved to Mississippi.”

Economopoulos described Crawford as “an art lover, elegant, kind, compassionate, giving, and a strong female role model who brought beauty wherever she went.”

Mary Migliaro, the first director of the children’s center and longtime friend of Crawford’s, said her friend was “a very giving person that understood the difficulties that children have that were being abused.”

“She strove to ensure that there was a system put in place here that would help alleviate that issue for all of the children here in Cherokee County,” she said. “Back then an advocacy center was a fairly new phenomenon. We started doing research and everything just grew from there.”

In addition to her work with children, Crawford also served on the board of directors for the Cobb County Young Women’s Christian Association, The Cherokee Family Violence Center, The Georgia Council and Task Force on Domestic Violence and was a trainer and supervisor for the Cobb and Cherokee Battered Women’s shelters.

Crawford had expertise knowledge in rape crisis, battering, abuse and family disfunction, which led to her appointment by former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Mental Health, Mental Retardation and Substance Abuse, Thomason said.

Throughout her career, Crawford received several honors, including “Who’s Who in the South and Southeast,” “Who’s Who of American Women,” “Outstanding Young Women in America” and “The Board of Trustees Resolution for Excellence (Trident Technical College).”

She also earned recognition in the 1990s for her years of work with Georgia Psychological Association and the Women’s Division (Division F) representative to the GPA Legal Legislative Affairs Committees, Thomason said.

Crawford was born in Washington D.C to Aline McDaniel and Lamar Crawford, according to her obituary. She grew up in Texas, earning her bachelor’s degree in English and history in 1964 from Austin College in Sherman, Texas.

Her career serving and helping children began early. After graduating from Austin College, Crawford taught seventh, eighth, 10th and 11th grades in the Texas public school system.

Crawford moved to Atlanta in 1970, where she became the director of education at the Barbizon School of Modeling. She also earned a master’s degree in counselor education in 1977 from The Citadel in Charleston, followed by a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Alabama in 1982. Her dissertation, “Skills Perceived to Lead to Success in Higher Education Administration” received the “Outstanding Graduate Paper of 1983” awarded by the American Association for Higher Education.

Earlier positions related to higher education and serving her community included director of student activities and placement at Trident Technical College in Charleston from 1976 to 1977, director of counseling in career development at Loyola University in New Orleans from 1977 to 1980, dean of student affairs and assistant professor of education at St. Mary’s Dominican College in New Orleans from 1982 to 1984 and clinical associate and consultant at Briarcliff Mental Health Associates in Atlanta in 1985. In the following years, she earned her license as a marriage and family therapist, as well as a professional counselor from the Atlanta Institute for Family Studies in Atlanta.

Crawford was also an artist. She opened Old Towne Gallery in Woodstock in 1993, where original art by numerous well-known artists throughout the country was displayed, Thomason said. The gallery closed in the late 1990s.

Outside of her work, Crawford enjoyed spending time with Thomason, her three cousins and many close friends.

She also enjoyed the Blue Ridge Mountains, where she called home for many years before moving to Pass Christian, Mississippi on the Gulf Coast. An avid animal lover, she also took care and adopted a number of stray cats, Thomason said.

In Pass Christian, she served as HOA board president for four years and the landscaping chair, during which time she devoted herself to the beautification of the Pass Marianne Condominiums. She lived at the Pass Marianne until the end of her life. During this time, she enjoyed reconnecting with longtime friends in New Orleans, Thomason said.