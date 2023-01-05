ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Great Bend Post

News from the Oil Patch: Intents, spuds & footage up in 2022

After posting weekly losses, crude prices rose two percent Monday, with the Nymex benchmark futures contract trading over $75 a barrel by midday. London Brent was just under $80 a barrel. Crude prices have dropped nearly twenty dollars per barrel in the last two months. Kansas Common crude starts the week at $64 a barrel at CHS in McPherson.
KANSAS STATE
mytvwichita.com

Kansas facing a potential water crisis

Agriculture is the mainstay of the Kansas prairie, from cattle to crops like corn, sorghum and wheat. But all of those products need one thing to keep bringing in the dollars - - water. Governor Laura Kelly, now in her second and final term as governor, says a big priority...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Weather Outlook 2023

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 3 no change as we are still in extreme drought. There is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 10 to 14) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 12 to 18) indicates a continued 70 to 80% of above normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. While the warmer temperature continues to hold, at least precipitation patterns are slightly more favorable.
NEBRASKA STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas lawmakers expect clash over abortion, tax cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' recently reelected Democratic governor and Republican legislators are headed for a clash over how their financially flush state should cut taxes, and abortion opponents are wrestling with what ideas to pursue following last year's decisive statewide vote favoring abortion rights. Gov. Laura Kelly is...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas collects $1.1 billion in taxes during December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the month of December, the State of Kansas collected $1.1 billion in taxes, a huge jump from 2021. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that $1.1 billion in taxes was collected in December - $140.1 million, or 14.8%, more than what was estimated. She also said that is a 21.9% - $194.6 million - jump from December 2021.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Home repair company to pay $850K after alleged fraudulent marketing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A company that markets home repair plans will pay $850,000 after it was alleged to have fraudulently marketed services with Evergy’s name in Kansas. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Friday, Jan. 6, he came together with Sedgwick Co. District Attorney Marc Bennet to announce that HomeServe will pay the State $500,000 for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. He also said the company will pay $350,000 in restitution for Kansas consumers connected to the marketing of home warranty services.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

OPINION: January ushers in COVID turning points year after year

The COVID-19 pandemic has crafted many of its dark landmarks during recent Januarys. The last three installments have brought perhaps the most significant events related to the virus: the month that introduced COVID-19 to Kansas, two months that contained the two most deadly and contagious surges, and also a month that introduced widespread vaccination.
KANSAS STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Missouri

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
MISSOURI STATE
Great Bend Post

WSU Report: Employment growth will slow in 2023

WICHITA—Wichita State University's Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released an updated Kansas Employment Forecast. Uncertainty about an economic recession and inflation expectations has plagued the U.S. economy in 2022. The Bureau of Economic Analysis's preliminary estimates of Gross Domestic Product indicated significant declines, which sparked concerns about a recession. Those estimates have been revised upward but still, show losses. The third quarter estimates, however, have a significant rebound in the economy of 3.2%. An alternative measure of the economy that the Center has recently followed more closely is Gross Domestic Income (GDI). It too has a small decline in the first half of the year with a strong rebound in the third quarter. Based on these two estimates, the U.S. economy was on shaky ground in the first half of 2022 as it dealt with the fallout of the Russian invasion, increased energy prices, and residual COVID effects.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Goss: Unemployment is bright spot, even as interest rates rise

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve continues to make are having an effect. "We're seeing it across the economy," Goss said. "Not seeing it so much in the job market. Even in the Mid-America region and in Kansas, the overall job numbers are looking reasonably well. In other words, the unemployment rate is down at really good levels. The issue, of course, is the shortage of workers."
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

How Kansas is becoming more divided

Kansas Democrats won new House seats in the state's most populated county last fall. Regardless of these wins, though, Republicans continued to dominate in the rural counties. The Kansas News Service's Dylan Lysen reports on the widening urban-rural divide in Kansas. A new law that took effect this month seeks...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Governor appoints Great Bend's Hogg to Kansas Volunteer Commission

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Dec. 6 she had appointed Volunteers in Action of Central Kansas Director Linn Hogg as a Kansas Volunteer Commission commissioner with a term expiring March 25, 2026. The agency prepares a national service plan for the state; ensures outreach to community-based agencies; administration of certain grant programs.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

KOERNER: Detecting radon in your home

Have you heard about radon? Do you wonder if your home is at risk for high radon levels? Would you like to learn more about radon and its risks? January is National Radon Action Month and Kansas Radon Action Month. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 12:15pm (Central Standard Time) Living Well Wednesday will offer an online webinar, “Know Your Risks”. The webinar will be presented by Brian Hanson, from the Kansas Radon Program. You can register online or scan the QR code found on the Cottonwood Extension Facebook Page. If you cannot watch on the 11th, the webinar will be recorded and placed on the KSRE Living Well Wednesday website.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Sec. of State releases plan to modernize Kansas election laws

TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules and regulation in past elections.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

