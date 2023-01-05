ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers K-9 sniffs out drugs in vehicle with 3 suspects

On Sunday, Fort Myers K-9 Bane led officers to three suspects found with narcotics and weapons in a vehicle. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 33-year-old Adarius Williams, 31-year-old Javaris Dean and 32-year-old Patrick Peterson were arrested after officers pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Knight Street and Lemon Street for a traffic infraction. Bane conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside. Officers say they searched the vehicle and located a small bag of cocaine near the front passenger seat.
FORT MYERS, FL
Carjacker crashes trying to flee

New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were arrested Jan. 6 and charged with drug trafficking after North Port Police said they found more than three pounds of meth in their home. Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 4700 block of Bullard Street. During the search...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mid-City shooting killed 3 men on Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that left three men dead. It happened in the 3300 block of Banks Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced...
Fugitive Friday: January 6

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Rhonda Allen – accused of selling cocaine on the streets of Fort Myers. 2. Colleen Bailey – wanted on...
FORT MYERS, FL

