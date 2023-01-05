On Sunday, Fort Myers K-9 Bane led officers to three suspects found with narcotics and weapons in a vehicle. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 33-year-old Adarius Williams, 31-year-old Javaris Dean and 32-year-old Patrick Peterson were arrested after officers pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Knight Street and Lemon Street for a traffic infraction. Bane conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside. Officers say they searched the vehicle and located a small bag of cocaine near the front passenger seat.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO