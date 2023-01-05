Read full article on original website
Full details of Bismarck Wells Fargo bank robbery
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police arrested 29-year-old Victor Velazquez on January 6th for Armed Robbery and Terrorizing after he made off with around $1,800 from the North Bismarck Wells Fargo bank. According to an affidavit, Velazquez entered Wells Fargo around 2:27 p.m. on Jan. 6 wearing a facemask, jacket and sweatshirt with the hood […]
kfgo.com
Family dog safe, homeowner displaced after house fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Quick action from a neighbor saved a family dog after fire severely damaged a house Friday afternoon. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, around 2 p.m., crews were called to the 3000 block of Ontario Lane in the north part of the city by a neighbor who saw the fire.
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Bismarck-Mandan Community Food Co-op preparing for permanent closure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The BisMan Community Food Co-op has announced that they are closing temporarily — and soon, permanently. According to a Facebook post made by the Co-op, on December 31, the organization sent a letter to their members letting them know that the Co-op board has been meeting several times a week to […]
KFYR-TV
Crews respond to residential fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Around 2 p.m. authorities responded to a fire at a house on the 3000 block of Ontario Lane. No one was home and no one was hurt. The fire was found in the kitchen and was extinguished. The fire burned through the ceiling and into the attic,...
KFYR-TV
The cost of removing snow after the storms
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s no secret that many areas of Bismarck are buried under snow. It’s also no surprise that plowing and hauling the remains of several winter storms costs a lot of money. The Public Works Street Department has devoted hundreds of hours to clearing snow...
KFYR-TV
Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of fleeing from a car accident that seriously injured another driver on Expressway Bridge will serve probation. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Joshua Cooper was driving drunk across the bridge at around 90 miles per hour last August. They say he crashed into another car, flipped into the ditch, and hopped a fence and fled on foot. The driver of the other car was treated at the hospital.
Bismarck Police catch suspect involved in bank robbery
UPDATE: 1/6/2023, 9:05 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police have the suspect from Friday afternoon’s bank robbery in custody. According to a news release, police were able to use traditional techniques and modern technology to catch the 29-year-old man. The man is booked at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center. The agencies that help included the […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to charges related to shooting incident
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man filed a not guilty plea to multiple felony charges related to a December shooting. Police arrested 24-year-old Christopher Connors in December after they claimed he fired a gun at another person. Connors told police the other person had been holding a knife. Witnesses told police they hadn’t seen a knife. No one was injured in the incident.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in connection with Friday bank robbery in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 9 P.M.: Police have made an arrest in an armed bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Bank on East Interstate Avenue. Officers said the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities took 30-year-old Victor Antony Velazquez into custody...
Bismarck-Mandan Food Co-op: What Happened?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Tragic news struck the local producers of the Bismarck-Mandan community over the weekend. On Sunday, January 8, the BisMan Food Co-op announced via a Facebook post that they were temporarily closing — only to prepare for a day of liquidation and a permanent closing in the future. This closure may come […]
KFYR-TV
Driver bringing kidney to Bismarck patient gets stuck in blizzard, North Dakotans come together to help
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”. Jerry Bernal and his...
KFYR-TV
Cermak named Mandan’s new business development, communications director
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan says it has named Madison Cermak as its new business development and communications director. In her role, Cermak will oversee the city’s marketing and public information, as well as work to attract new businesses and provide support to existing businesses. Cermak...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
KFYR-TV
Bisman Food Co-op closes its doors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (1/8/22): Sunday morning, the BisMan Food Co-Op sent out an e-mail to its members saying the co-op is now “insolvent.” According to the e-mail, they will reopen on a date yet to be determined to liquidate all products. The co-op says their primary...
KNOX News Radio
Man sentenced to 10 years for ND reservation death
A federal judge in Bismarck has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison in connection with a death on the Fort Berthold Reservation. Edward Finley Junior was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor on a count of voluntary manslaughter. A charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.
Unsolved Mandan, Ward County cases from 2022 linger into 2023
At least two deaths in Ward County and Mandan, both occurring in 2022, are still unsolved moving into 2023
Oil worker dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. — An oil worker from Texas has died after falling into a pit at an oil rig location in Bismarck, North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, reportedly fell through an open hatch into a pit at a Nabors Industries rig Thursday, Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said, according to The Bismarck Tribune. Other workers reportedly tried to help rescue Navarrete and had even drained the pit.
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
Wide open spaces. Somebody cue the Dixie Chicks. Oh, wait a minute. I mean the Chicks. Perfect song to write or read this article to. North Dakota does have a lot of wide open spaces but especially here in central and western North Dakota. Even Burleigh County has a lot...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Public Schools issuing survey for next superintendent
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools sent out a survey to the school district regarding responses for what people are looking for in the next superintendent. Dr. Jason D. Hornbacher, the current BPS superintendent, is retiring. “It enables our community to have some feedback into the process of hiring...
