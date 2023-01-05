Read full article on original website
Bend driver arrested for DUII, hit and run after collision with motorcycle
A Bend man has been arrested for suspicion of DUII and felony hit and run after a collision that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. Bend Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Cooley Road and Hunters Circle near Highway 97. Police say the 47-year-old motorcycle driver from...
Thirteen Bend residents seek to fill new City Council vacancy
Fourteen people applied by Friday’s deadline to fill a Bend City Council vacancy created by Councilor Melanie Kebler’s swearing in as the city’s new voter-chosen mayor. The post Thirteen Bend residents seek to fill new City Council vacancy appeared first on KTVZ.
Final round of Newport Avenue corridor closures begin next Monday
A final around of closures will be in place along the Newport Avenue corridor in northwest Bend starting next week to complete the removal and replacement of underground utilities, the city said Friday. The post Final round of Newport Avenue corridor closures begin next Monday appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
A 50-year-old Bend man was arrested on DUII and felony hit-and-run charges Sunday afternoon after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision with a motorcycle that seriously injured the rider. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend could see psilocybin service centers open by May: Here are the rules
The Oregon Health Authority announced its Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) branch that has begun accepting applications for licenses for manufacturers, laboratories, service centers and facilitators. Ryan Reid, a Bend man working on opening two psilocybin service centers, has applied for the necessary licenses to open his doors in a few...
▶️ VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver injures pedestrian in Sisters
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Sisters Sunday. The sheriff’s office released video of the incident. DCSO said deputies were sent to the crash on N. Pine Street near the Sno Cap Drive-In at...
Bend, Redmond home prices fall a bit as 2022 ends; appraiser sees them ‘stabilizing’
Winter is when home sales usually slow, but year end is when a look back over the year (and past years) often provides valuable perspective, as Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group did Friday in its report on December home sale prices. The post Bend, Redmond home prices fall a bit as 2022 ends; appraiser sees them ‘stabilizing’ appeared first on KTVZ.
Highway 97 reopens after crash prompts closure at Burgess Road in La Pine
A serious-injury crash Friday evening closed U.S. Highway 97 at Burgess Road just north of La Pine for more than two hours, authorities said. The post Highway 97 reopens after crash prompts closure at Burgess Road in La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
Police release images of SE Bend shooting suspect
Police have released surveillance images of a suspect in a shooting Saturday morning in southeast Bend. Bend PD said that at approximately 2:38 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to multiple calls of a man firing a gun in the area of Parrell and Badger roads. Witnesses reported the man was walking in the area and firing rounds indiscriminately into the air.
Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles passes away at 77
Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles passed away last week, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. In a post on its Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office shared the news of Stiles’ passing. Stiles served as the 7th Sheriff from 2001 to 2007, helping them become the...
Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots
A gunman walked through a southeast Bend neighborhood firing numerous shots into the air early Saturday morning, prompting a major police call-out and an alert warning area residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said he ran from officers and was not found in a search of the area, but a gun was located. The post Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Downtown Bend Farmers Market moving hours due to smoke, heat
You’ll have to plan your trip to the Farmers Market in Downtown Bend a little earlier in the day this year. The board that organizes the market announced the hours will be shifted from the late afternoon to an 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. schedule every Wednesday from May through mid-October.
Excavator stolen from SE Portland construction site recovered in Sisters
An excavator that was stolen from a job site in Southeast Portland almost five months ago has been returned to the company that owns it, and it’s partly thanks to KOIN 6 News’ coverage.
▶️ Fire on the Mountain bringing new hot wings joint to Bend
Bend’s restaurant scene is about to get a lot hotter. Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings will soon open up shop next to the Campfire Hotel on NE 3rd Street. It’s a casual wing and beer joint that started in Portland and expanded to Denver. The Bend location...
St. Charles Patients Targeted By Fraudsters
BEND, OR -- A nationwide scam is now using the St. Charles Health System name to dupe victims into turning over their personal information. SCHS Chief Information Security Officer Ron Buchanan says local patients have reported getting an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be from St. Charles or Medicare, offering free or low-cost medical equipment, "Oftentimes they’ll put a sense of urgency behind it also. You know, ‘you need to act now because money is going to run out with Medicare,’ something along those lines." The scammers may offer things like knee braces, back braces, a wheelchair or walker. Buchanan tells KBND News, "Ultimately, what the goal is, they’ll try to get the person to give up their Medicare number and/or their Social Security Number."
▶️ ‘It was horrible’: 1 man dead, 1 detained in Prineville shooting
Prineville Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon and say they have detained a man in the case. It happened around 4:35 p.m. at the Iron Horse Mesa Apartments on NE Colleen Road. Prineville Police say 911 received a call about a gunshot victim....
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras man and juvenile die in tanker crash on US97
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 7:08 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on US Highway 97, near milepost 235, in Klamath County. (Approximately 13 miles north of Chiloquin, Ore.) The preliminary investigation indicated a commercial motor vehicle, towing a fuel...
▶️ Volunteers search Shevlin Park for missing Bend woman
The search for a Bend woman missing for nearly two weeks intensified on Saturday. Family, friends, and community members fanned out in and around Shevlin Park looking for 38 year-old Mellissa “Rose” Trench. “We’ve had such an outpouring. We feel so much gratitude and appreciation for so many...
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
