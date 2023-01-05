Read full article on original website
Related
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Reveals a Buzz Cut While Shopping With Her Sister
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has a new look. On Jan. 8, the star was spotted on an outing with her sister, Zahara, and her shoulder-length brunette hair was shaved into a buzz cut. Jolie-Pitt kept the new hairstyle simple, devoid of any additional designs, allowing her natural color to shine through. She also opted to go makeup-free and ultra-relaxed with her outfit, which consisted of a hoodie, shorts, and high-top Converse sneakers.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Wishes Blue Ivy a Happy Birthday: "You Truly Bring Me Joy!!"
Blue Ivy Carter's grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson wants to make sure her granddaughter knows just how much she's loved. Beyoncé and JAY-Z's eldest child turned 11 on Jan. 7, and Knowles-Lawson celebrated her special day with a loving tribute and a throwback photo of Blue Ivy from 2022 that shows just how much she's grown.
T.J. Holmes's Dating History Reveals He Has a Type: Powerful Women
Daytime news talk shows are not typically where viewers go for their daily dose of television drama, but the revelation that "GMA3" anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are dating may have changed that. When photos of the journalists vacationing in upstate New York together appeared online via the Daily...
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in Compression-Core Over-the-Knee Socks
Four days into 2023, and notorious trendsetter Emily Ratajkowski has already stepped out in what's sure to be another controversial fashion choice. The "My Body" author and model was spotted in New York City in a coordinating Coperni set that featured a cropped belted jacket and a matching herringbone miniskirt with a wrap detail. While her top half looked tailored, her lower half descended into unexpected territory. Ratajkowski opted for a pair of tall, over-the-knee socks, mimicking the look of thick compression stockings. Circulation has never looked so chic.
Meet Drake's One and Only Son, Adonis Graham
When he's not churning out his next musical project, Drake is busy on dad duty. That much is evident in the father of one and his son Adonis Graham's courtside photos. Most recently, the father-son duo were spotted at a Toronto Raptors (Drake's favorite basketball team) vs. Los Angeles Clippers game in December. The pair seem to frequent their fair share of NBA games together, and it's always an adorable sight.
Christian Bale Is a Total Family Man — Meet His Kids, Emmeline and Joseph
Christian Bale may be one of the most famous actors around, but his personal life still largely remains a mystery to fans. The "Amsterdam" actor has been happily married to wife Sibi Blažić since January 2000. Although she's made several red carpet appearances with Christian over the years, the same can't be said for their children, Emmeline and Joseph. Since the actor and his wife aren't on social media, the only info we know about Emmeline and Joseph has been from his interviews. Even then, Christian has admitted that he's careful not to share too much about his family.
Victoria Beckham Puts Feud Rumors to Bed With Birthday Message to Nicola Peltz Beckham
The Beckhams have posted on Instagram to send well wishes to their daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, on her 28th birthday, seemingly putting the rift rumors to bed. Victoria posted an Instagram photo on Jan. 9 of the pair sitting in a kitchen after dinner, covering their mouths and laughing. She captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham Hope you have a lovely day!!! x" with a pink heart emoji.
Jordyn Woods Steps Out in One-Shoulder Fuzzy Dress With Sheer Details
Jordyn Woods knows you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort. On Jan. 6, Woods wore a cozy yet chic one-shoulder knit dress from Hanifa for her younger sister Jodie's birthday in Los Angeles. The floor-length Aida Knit Gown was made of a white, fuzzy, knit fabric that hugged Woods's...
"Vampire Diaries" Star Claire Holt Relied on "Pure Grit" to Finish the NYC Marathon
You can train all you want for a marathon, but race day will always test you in unexpected ways. That was the case for Claire Holt, who took on the 2022 New York City Marathon and found herself throwing her time goal out the window as the finish line drew near. "[My body] decided that it didn't want to run anymore," the actor told POPSUGAR at a recent event for Fig.1 Beauty. She added, "I got super dizzy, I was really lightheaded, I think I was very dehydrated. It was pure grit that got me to the end."
Kate Hudson Celebrates Son Ryder's Birthday With Video of Him Impersonating Harry Styles
In addition to celebrating her oldest son turning 19 on Jan. 7, Kate Hudson also revealed Ryder Robinson has a hidden talent: he does a spot-on impression of Harry Styles. In honor of Robinson's birthday, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actor shared a carousel of photos and videos of her son on Instagram. While most of the photos featured Robinson hanging out with his mom and siblings, one video revealed her eldest son amusing someone with his impression of Styles.
Nicola Peltz Beckham Debuts the "Blizzard" French Manicure
Nicola Peltz Beckham's latest manicure is giving a whole new meaning to the term "frosted." On Jan. 9, Peltz Beckham's 28th birthday, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik shared a photo of the actor's new nails, a look he dubbed the blizzard french manicure for its icy finish. "Blizzard French Bday for @nicolaannepeltzbeckham," Bachik captioned the photo of the "Welcome to Chippendales" star's hands.
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Expecting Baby No. 2: "Some Things Are Too Good Not to Share"
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news on Instagram on Jan. 9 with a photo of Reed cradling her belly and their 5-year-old daughter, Bodhi. Somerhalder wrote, "All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!"
Emma Roberts's Houndstooth Set Is What Chanel Oberlin Would Wear to Go Skiing
Emma Roberts is spending the first few days of the year skiing in style. The actor recently wore a black-and-white houndstooth set from the brand Perfect Moment while hitting some slopes. "Starting the year off right," she wrote in her Jan. 5 Instagram post featuring the look in action. After...
Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James Are "Twinning" in Bantu-Knot Braids
It's clear that Gabrielle Union has imparted her style wisdom onto Kaavia James. Now, the 4-year-old is paying it forward by sharing her beauty insights with her mom. On Jan. 9, the mother-daughter duo showed off their matching Bantu-knot braids. The hairstyle, which Kaavia requested they both wear, made for the ultimate twinning moment.
What Are "Rich Girl" Nails?
As much as we love nail art, there's no denying the magnetic pull of a simple, classic, single-color look. Over the last year, we've seen more minimal manicure trends dominate while over-the-top styles took a backseat. Milk-bath, supermodel, and glazed-doughnut nails are all proof of this, but one of our favorites might be the rising "rich girl" nails coined by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik.
Does Your Partner Have a Hobby Mistress?
Growing up, many of us were encouraged to find a hobby as an outlet for our energy and self-expression. Research has shown that people with hobbies are less likely to suffer from depression or stress. In addition, these activities can help us feel more relaxed and happier while we practice our communication skills and build relationships. But can hobbies ever be bad?
The "Balletcore" Bun Is on the Rise For 2023
If you dreamt of being a ballerina when you were younger, or just enjoyed watching "The Nutcracker" every holiday season, now's your time to live out that fantasy. The "balletcore" aesthetic is on the rise, having garnered over 269 million views on TikTok with the subsequent hashtag. The videos included are riddled with bodysuits, leg warmers, ballet flats, bows, and wrap sweaters, but if you don't want to buy an entirely new wardrobe, the "balletcore" ballet bun hairstyle trend is your easiest way in.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0