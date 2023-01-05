Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Legend DiesOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego's Finest Fast Food: Where to Satisfy Your CravingsCorrie WritingSan Diego, CA
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Related
delmartimes.net
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Encinitas identified as Canyon Crest alum
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday, Jan. 1, in Encinitas, sheriff’s officials said. Friends have identified the young man killed as David D'Lima, a 23-year-old graduate of Canyon Crest Academy. Sheriff’s deputies and Encinitas Fire Department personnel responded just before 12:30 a.m. to the...
Police pursuit ends in crash near Mission Valley
A police pursuit ended in a crash Monday near Mission Valley, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Driver trapped in wreckage after truck crashes off Chula Vista road
A driver was rescued after the pickup truck he was driving plunged down an embankment off a Chula Vista roadway early Monday morning.
Car cut in half in violent crash off SR-94; driver arrested
A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after authorities said the car he was driving veered off a state Route 94 off-ramp and crashed into a tree Monday morning.
NBC San Diego
Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into Power Pole in Lemon Grove
A driver hit a power pole in Lemon Grove, then took off Saturday night, according San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Scott Roller. The truck driver hit a power pole near a trolley station at Lemon Grove Avenue near Canton Drive around 8:17 p.m., according to SDSO. The driver took...
Man stabbed to death in San Diego's East Village
A man died after he was fatally stabbed in San Diego's East Village neighborhood, police reported Monday.
northcountydailystar.com
Homicide Investigation UPDATE – San Marcos
The 19-year-old male has been identified as Jesus Garcia. Garcia was pronounced deceased by hospital staff the night of the incident. Garcia was a resident in the City of San Marcos. The 20-year-old male that was in critical condition has been identified at Nicholas Tiefer. Unfortunately, while still in the...
NBC San Diego
Man Stabbed to Death in East Village Homeless Encampment: SDPD
A 41-year-old man was killed in a fight after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego on Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The violence occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at a homeless encampment located at 100 17th Street. There, the suspect, who was later identified as 57-year-old Paul Bellow, entered a woman's tent then struck her and held a knife to her throat, according to authorities. Bellow was then involved in a fight with the victim and allegedly stabbed him to death.
San Diego Channel
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
NBC San Diego
Five People Arrested in El Cajon in Auto Theft, Drug Possession
Five people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of auto theft, identity theft, possession of counterfeit currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession, among other crimes. Early Saturday, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Sheriff's Lt....
Motorcyclist hurt in hit-and-run crash
A motorcyclist was seriously hurt Friday in a hit-and-run crash in the Birdland neighborhood, authorities said.
'Two years too long' Hike honors Chula Vista missing woman, Maya Millete
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — ‘Two years too long’—that was the message being heard loud and clear at Mount San Miguel park, where dozens of people from Chula Vista came together for today’s hike to support the family of Maya Millete. “It was panic–a feeling that...
Arson investigation at Pacific Beach Fire Station
A fire damaged several vehicles outside Fire Station 21 in Pacific Beach. The incident is being investigated as possible arson.
Deputies Discover El Cajon Crime Ring After Traffic Stop, Arrest 5
Deputies arrested five people in El Cajon Saturday on suspicion of several crimes, including auto theft, identity theft and drug possession. Early Saturday, deputies from the Lakeside substation spotted a stolen Subaru Outback being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Lt. Shawn Wray of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
sdsheriff.gov
Stolen Property - East County
Five people have been arrested in connection with stolen vehicles, identity theft, fake currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession in the East County. On December 29, 2022, a City of San Diego resident had his Subaru Outback stolen. In the early morning hours of Saturday, January 7, 2023, deputies...
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
What to do if your car is damaged driving over one of San Diego's many potholes
SAN DIEGO — You may think it rained potholes later this week. All the rainwater with this week’s storm will seep into cracks in San Diego streets and create even more potholes than we have right now. We wanted to know how fast the city can work to...
‘Cyclovia Encinitas’ and new 2023 laws for CA bicyclists
ENCINITAS, Calif. — Cyclovia Encinitas took over a portion of Coast Highway 101 Sunday, closing it off to cars and leaving it wide open from D Street to J Street for people to walk, bike, skate, or enjoy the open road any way they chose. “Feels great, feels freeing,...
Shooting Victim Found Alongside Roadside in Vista Was Oscar Rodriguez, 39
Authorities Friday publicly identified a man found shot to death this week in Vista. Patrol personnel responding to a report of a man lying alongside the roadway in the 1900 block of West Vista Way shortly after midnight Thursday discovered the body of Oscar Rodriguez, 39, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Oakley the 'Harris Hawk' requests permission to land on your arm
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Avian Behavior Ranch is filled with falcons, ravens and eagles but a hawk named Oakley is stealing the show. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Escondido to show you how to get your new year off to a flying start. If you are looking...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 1