Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
live5news.com
Officers make arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made an arrest in an October shooting incident at North Charleston motel that left one person dead. Markwon Davone Stanley, 19, was arrested Sunday by the North Charleston Police Department while they were investigating a call for service, a release states. Stanley was...
live5news.com
Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg. Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
live5news.com
Dispute over vehicle sale led to Georgetown Co. shooting, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute over the sale of a vehicle led to a Sunday shooting. Aljaron Collins, 36, from Andrews was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies responded to a home on...
live5news.com
1 injured, 1 in custody after Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. Deputies responded to a home on Smokethorn Street in the Andrews area. At the scene, deputies found a man with a leg wound. The sheriff’s office says the...
live5news.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
live5news.com
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Pawleys Island boy
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say. A family member told investigators he first noticed Henry wasn’t in his room at 5 a.m. Sunday.
live5news.com
Missing Williamsburg County child located
LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 12-year-old girl has been located. The sheriff’s office says she was found safe.
live5news.com
Investigators search for cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire Department investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire Saturday night at an apartment building. Crews responded to the Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m., North Charleston Assistant Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. At the scene, firefighters reported seeing...
live5news.com
6 displaced by Mount Pleasant house fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called in to assist after a Sunday afternoon fire displaced six Mount Pleasant residents. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before 1:30 p.m. Arriving firefighters found a one-story house showing...
live5news.com
Feds fine West Ashley trampoline park over teen employee work hours
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trampoline park in Charleston will have to pay over $11,000 in civil penalties for child labor violations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Summit Adventure Park Charleston on Ashley River Road has been penalized by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division...
live5news.com
Crews extinguish N. Charleston apartment fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night fire at an apartment complex. Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m. At the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke from a multi-family structure. As they worked, all the occupants were cleared...
live5news.com
Crews contain marsh fire started by fireworks
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says fireworks are the cause of a Saturday night marsh fire. The district says crews have been working a fire deep in the marsh area of Awendaw Landing Road since 6:10 p.m. Fireworks that were shot from across the Awendaw Creek from...
live5news.com
Walterboro residents hope state program will revitalize historic downtown
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Walterboro has been accepted into a state program to revitalize their historic downtown area in hopes of bringing economic success to the community. Walterboro joins over 30 other communities like Beaufort, Kingstree, and Orangeburg in the Main Street South Carolina network, which aims...
live5news.com
Colleton County council member dies
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is mourning the loss of one of its council members who served a little over two decades with the council. Gene Whetsell died Wednesday at the age of 86, according to his obituary. The Colleton County Fire Rescue says Whetsell was battling a long illness.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District considers new ‘guard rails’ for outside counsel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After Superintendent Don Kennedy “parted ways” with the district’s top lawyer last year, the school board is set to meet to discuss a policy proposal that would set “guard rails” around outside counsel. The revised policy the board will consider at...
live5news.com
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
live5news.com
Lowcountry nonprofit seeking volunteers to help with 2023 Point in Time Count
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the new year comes another Point in Time Count, counting anyone experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. That night is on the horizon. With Jan. 25 only a couple of weeks away, one Lowcountry nonprofit is in need of volunteers. One80 place in...
live5news.com
Gullah Geechee artwork now on display at Brookgreen Gardens
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A multimedia exhibition depicting Gullah Geechee people and 3-D sweetgrass baskets is now on display at Brookgreen Gardens. “Collectively Disconnected” is an exhibition by South Carolina native and folk artist Arun Drummond. Drummond is the former manager of Chuma Gullah Gallery in Charleston and...
live5news.com
Former Mount Pleasant council member dies
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A former member of the Mount Pleasant Town Council died Saturday morning, according to the African American Settlement Communities. Thomasena Stokes-Marshall served four terms between 1998 and 2015 on the Mount Pleasant Town Council. She was the first African American to serve on the council, according to the South Carolina African American History Calendar.
Comments / 0