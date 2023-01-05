ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

live5news.com

Officers make arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made an arrest in an October shooting incident at North Charleston motel that left one person dead. Markwon Davone Stanley, 19, was arrested Sunday by the North Charleston Police Department while they were investigating a call for service, a release states. Stanley was...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Suspect sought in Orangeburg murder

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a 35-year-old man in connection to a December killing in Orangeburg. Officers say they’re searching for Cristyon Evans in connection to the Dec. 30 incident. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

1 injured, 1 in custody after Georgetown Co. shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. Deputies responded to a home on Smokethorn Street in the Andrews area. At the scene, deputies found a man with a leg wound. The sheriff’s office says the...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Pawleys Island boy

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies say. A family member told investigators he first noticed Henry wasn’t in his room at 5 a.m. Sunday.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Investigators search for cause of N. Charleston apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire Department investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire Saturday night at an apartment building. Crews responded to the Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m., North Charleston Assistant Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. At the scene, firefighters reported seeing...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

6 displaced by Mount Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called in to assist after a Sunday afternoon fire displaced six Mount Pleasant residents. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before 1:30 p.m. Arriving firefighters found a one-story house showing...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Feds fine West Ashley trampoline park over teen employee work hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trampoline park in Charleston will have to pay over $11,000 in civil penalties for child labor violations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Summit Adventure Park Charleston on Ashley River Road has been penalized by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews extinguish N. Charleston apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night fire at an apartment complex. Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m. At the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke from a multi-family structure. As they worked, all the occupants were cleared...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews contain marsh fire started by fireworks

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says fireworks are the cause of a Saturday night marsh fire. The district says crews have been working a fire deep in the marsh area of Awendaw Landing Road since 6:10 p.m. Fireworks that were shot from across the Awendaw Creek from...
AWENDAW, SC
live5news.com

Walterboro residents hope state program will revitalize historic downtown

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Walterboro has been accepted into a state program to revitalize their historic downtown area in hopes of bringing economic success to the community. Walterboro joins over 30 other communities like Beaufort, Kingstree, and Orangeburg in the Main Street South Carolina network, which aims...
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Colleton County council member dies

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is mourning the loss of one of its council members who served a little over two decades with the council. Gene Whetsell died Wednesday at the age of 86, according to his obituary. The Colleton County Fire Rescue says Whetsell was battling a long illness.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Gullah Geechee artwork now on display at Brookgreen Gardens

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A multimedia exhibition depicting Gullah Geechee people and 3-D sweetgrass baskets is now on display at Brookgreen Gardens. “Collectively Disconnected” is an exhibition by South Carolina native and folk artist Arun Drummond. Drummond is the former manager of Chuma Gullah Gallery in Charleston and...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Former Mount Pleasant council member dies

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A former member of the Mount Pleasant Town Council died Saturday morning, according to the African American Settlement Communities. Thomasena Stokes-Marshall served four terms between 1998 and 2015 on the Mount Pleasant Town Council. She was the first African American to serve on the council, according to the South Carolina African American History Calendar.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

