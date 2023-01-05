ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
krcu.org

Discover Nature: The Sounds of Winter

Discover nature this week with Missouri’s ‘sounds of winter’. Grab your coat, scarf and gloves and get outside to take in the true sounds of the season. We often think of winter as a quiet time in nature. Chilling winds suppress any desire to wander outside, but the sounds of winter are waiting to be heard -- if you choose to brave the cold.
Agriculture Online

Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle

At the start of the new year, several Missouri cattlemen have reported their cattle dying of fescue foot. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, says University of Missouri Extension forage expert, Craig Roberts.
KOLR10 News

One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
KOLR10 News

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMOV

Barn catches fire overnight in east St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were called to respond to a barn fire in east St. Louis overnight. Firefighters in the Metro East were on the scene on South 8th Street as a barn was engulfed in flames. It is not clear yet whether anyone was inside the barn. The flames could be seen from as far as the Poplar Street Bridge.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

News 4 Investigates: No charges filed after boy, 6, drowned at St. Louis County summer camp

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The family of a 6-year-old who drowned at a summer camp run by St. Louis County told News 4 they learned prosecutors will not be pursuing criminal charges. In July 2022, TJ Mister drowned at the Kennedy Recreation Center pool. TJ’s mom, Olga Mister, said on Monday she learned St. Louis County prosecutors saw no criminal intent in TJ’s drowning.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday. The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans. Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog

It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
MISSOURI STATE

