4 Amazing Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
krcu.org
Discover Nature: The Sounds of Winter
Discover nature this week with Missouri’s ‘sounds of winter’. Grab your coat, scarf and gloves and get outside to take in the true sounds of the season. We often think of winter as a quiet time in nature. Chilling winds suppress any desire to wander outside, but the sounds of winter are waiting to be heard -- if you choose to brave the cold.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Missouri
Missouri might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Missouri.
Another $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri.
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
Agriculture Online
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
At the start of the new year, several Missouri cattlemen have reported their cattle dying of fescue foot. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, says University of Missouri Extension forage expert, Craig Roberts.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
KMOV
Missouri’s first-ever Black-led milk donor satellite location opens in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) – Ferguson is now the home to Missouri’s first-ever Black-led milk donor satellite location. The Jamaa Birth Village is partnering with The Milk Bank to provide for families in need. The Milk Bank takes human milk donations, pasteurizes them, and delivers them across the country.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
KMOV
Barn catches fire overnight in east St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were called to respond to a barn fire in east St. Louis overnight. Firefighters in the Metro East were on the scene on South 8th Street as a barn was engulfed in flames. It is not clear yet whether anyone was inside the barn. The flames could be seen from as far as the Poplar Street Bridge.
The Allegedly Best Steakhouse in Missouri is Just Off of Route 66
Sometimes when I see a location declared "the best" at anything, I wonder to myself if this is something we all voted on or did someone just make it up? That's why I share what is allegedly the best steakhouse in Missouri. If the internet is right about this, the place is located just off of historic Route 66.
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: No charges filed after boy, 6, drowned at St. Louis County summer camp
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The family of a 6-year-old who drowned at a summer camp run by St. Louis County told News 4 they learned prosecutors will not be pursuing criminal charges. In July 2022, TJ Mister drowned at the Kennedy Recreation Center pool. TJ’s mom, Olga Mister, said on Monday she learned St. Louis County prosecutors saw no criminal intent in TJ’s drowning.
“Most Haunted Road In Missouri”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Missouri is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. From eerie forests to abandoned bridges, these haunted roads are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Missouri:
KMOV
East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday. The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans. Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with...
A city in Missouri ranks as one of the 10 Worst to Walk your Dog
It's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you'd expect, so which city makes the list of the 10 Worst Cities in the US for Walking your Dog?. According to a new ranking from lawnstarter.com, Springfield, Missouri is one of the 10 worst cities for walking your dog in the US this year. Springfield was ranked 190th out of 200 cities on the Best Cities to Walk your Dog. On the site they say...
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KSDK
The Perfect Blend: Missouri Coffee Shop run by employees with disabilities
Welcome to Common Grounds, a coffee shop where something unique is brewing. The shop opened in 2019 with the specific intention of hiring workers with special needs.
