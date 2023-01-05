Read full article on original website
McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
Pawnee Co. law enforcement looking for subjects that fled from accident
The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office informed the public they are searching for several passengers that fled following an accident. Around 5:15 a.m., a non-injury accident occurred at the US 56 Highway and US 183 junction in Pawnee County. There were 13 Hispanics from the SUV involved, and they fled west from the scene.
KAKE TV
Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/6 - 1/8)
BOOKED: Crystal Horton on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Joy Little on Barton County District Court warrant, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Zackery Jacobs on Barton County District Court cases, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Adalberton Rios on Barton County District Court warrant, to serve sentence. BOOKE: Joyce...
Cop Shop (1/5)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/5) At 6:27 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at 24th & K-96 Highway. At 7:47 p.m. an accident was reported at U.S. 281 Highway & NE 50 Road. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/5) Breathing Problems. At 2:04 a.m. ambulance assistance...
Great Bend traffic stop ends with cocaine charges
On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at approximately 3:48 a.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of Casey's General Store, 2716 10th Street, for an illegal license plate. During the traffic stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free...
🎙County Edition: Commissioner Kirby Krier
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Commissioner Kirby Krier that aired Jan. 5, 2023. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Traveling Santa Fe Trail timeline makes winter stop in Larned
Traveling through five states, the Santa Fe Trail was one of America's first interstate commercial highways in the early and mid-1800s. Traversing all of Kansas with final destinations in Santa Fe, New Mexico, or Independence, Mo., the trail passed through modern-day Fort Zarah and Fort Larned. Two hundred years later, the Santa Fe Trail Museum will feature a traveling exhibit about the importance of the trail.
Change order approved for more road maintenance in Great Bend
The Great Bend City Council approved $40,000 in additional funding for an outside contractor to finish crack sealing street in the southeast section of Great Bend. Circle C Pavers, already approved for the crack seal project, stated that due to the crack sizes, more material is needed than originally estimated. There were approximately 70 blocks left to complete.
🎧Chamber Connect show: CEO Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield that aired Jan. 5, 2023. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Krier handing off resolutions to new Barton Co. Commission
Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting could have turned into a lame-duck session with three of the five commissioners leaving the body on Monday. Instead, outgoing Commissioner Kirby Krier opened the meeting by motioning to add two resolutions to the agenda. The motion was denied, and Krier said the commission later had a good discussion in a study session.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Neighborhoods Announce Annual Meetings; New Neighborhood Announces Special Meeting to Select Name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutch Rec and the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative announces upcoming meetings for its featured neighborhoods. These annual meetings give neighborhood residents a chance to review 2022 and determine priorities for the year ahead. Residents wanting to attend the meetings may find out more details on each...
50 pounds of marijuana found in Kansas traffic stop
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office found 50 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Thursday.
CASA Chocolate Auction returns in time for Valentine's Day
CASA's annual Chocolate Auction provides more than 85 percent of the agency's annual funding. The event is typically held on the first Saturday of February. With a scheduling conflict at the Great Bend Events Center this year, the 2023 auction will take place just before Valentine's Day on Feb. 11. CINC (Child in Need of Care) Coordinator Karrie Hammeke said it should be a festive evening.
Governor appoints Great Bend's Hogg to Kansas Volunteer Commission
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Dec. 6 she had appointed Volunteers in Action of Central Kansas Director Linn Hogg as a Kansas Volunteer Commission commissioner with a term expiring March 25, 2026. The agency prepares a national service plan for the state; ensures outreach to community-based agencies; administration of certain grant programs.
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
Kan. official: 'Axe the Tax' causing confusion on grocery receipts
GREAT BEND — No one will complain about paying less tax on groceries and other essentials. They may, however, complain about a change on receipts from local retailers. With the rollover into the New Year, Kansas implement the first phase of its "Axe the Tax" legislation in a first step to eliminate sales tax on groceries.
Great Bend benefitting from boost in transient guest tax
New hotels, a sports complex, and new places to shop. For years, many in Great Bend have worked to make the city a Kansas destination. Those efforts really paid off in 2022. Not only were sales taxes up for the city last year, but the Transient Guest Tax which fully funds the Convention & Visitors Bureau, surpassed $400,000 for the first time since being implemented in the 1970s. CVB Director Christina Hayes said it all goes to benefit the city.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Weather Outlook 2023
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 3 no change as we are still in extreme drought. There is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 10 to 14) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 12 to 18) indicates a continued 70 to 80% of above normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. While the warmer temperature continues to hold, at least precipitation patterns are slightly more favorable.
