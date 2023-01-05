Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | A new mayor of Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta has a new mayor in office. Garnett Johnson was sworn in to office last week and there’s a lot on his to-do list. He talks one on one with Richard Rogers. Watch above. COMING UP.
WRDW-TV
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting threat against Richmond County high schools has parents worried about their students. The Richmond County Board of Education was made aware of the threats Monday morning, and let parents know about the situation. “In an effort to keep you informed, the Richmond County...
WRDW-TV
City leaders announce how to fix detention center conditions
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been reporting on issues at the Charles B. Webster detention center for weeks. On Monday, city leaders telling the community what they plan to do about them. We spoke with an inmates sister who says who says her family knows firsthand, how much the...
WRDW-TV
Old hospital becomes new training ground for local nurses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus. A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of a mostly unused Summerville hospital for educating health sciences students.
wfxg.com
Creative Corner with Vonetta Hinton - featuring AE The Cool
If you are a fan of R&B and Soul with a bit of jazzy influence, you’re in for a COOL treat. Creative Corner introduces you to R&B soul singer and songwriter - AE The Cool. Describing herself as a storyteller and an “energy shifter,” she says she is very intentional in her songwriting. “In my creative process, my intention is to make people feel things,” says AE. She often uses creative imagery and symbolic visuals to get her point across.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Commission members discuss several issues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission held committee meetings on Monday, covering a variety of issues. A new COVID-19 policy for city employees passed through committee. The only big change from the previous policy is that it better protects medical records and says if employees don’t have vacation days or paid time off and they need to stay home because they have COVID, they can take time off without pay.
WJBF.com
Second Bentlee's Fairytale Ball headed to Augusta
Second Bentlee’s Fairytale Ball headed to Augusta. New Georgia food truck law helps mobile eateries …. A new Georgia law could help some food truck owners in the CSRA and across the state serve its customers without all the paperwork hassle. Ivy Falls neighbors share concerns over proposed …
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Board of Education discusses next steps for district six seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Education is making progress towards filling the empty seat for district six. In November, 21-year-old Tyrique Robinson won the election for District 6 and became the youngest person to ever be elected to the Richmond County Board of Education. He died...
wfxg.com
One year later: Remembering Arbrie Anthony
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It’s been one year since the death of Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The 8-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting just outside her Augusta home. Sunday, her family released balloons by her graveside vowing to keep her memory alive. "She was just a bright light to...
WRDW-TV
3rd suspect transferred to Aiken County in triple-murder of teens
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County now has custody of the third suspect in the arrested in the slaying of three teenagers over the summer in Aiken. Suspect Alvin Artis IV, was booked into Aiken County jail on Friday on three counts of murder in connection with the June 26 slayings on Wadley Drive in Aiken County. Artis remained in jail Monday morning.
WJBF.com
New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
Man missing from Hephzibah located
Per the RCSO, Hixon has been located. HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. 31-year old Benjamin Justin Hixon was last seen on the 3900 block of Karleen Rd. on January 8th. Hixon May be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a GA tag of […]
North Augusta teen travels to St. Louis for lung transplant
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “At school as it’s harder for me to play sports and stuff so it’s hard for me to make more friends because you know you can’t run because you have a disability and stuff but I’ve made a great group of friends I sit with them at lunch we hang out They’re […]
WRDW-TV
Shooting leaves 1 person dead at hotel in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Barry Monoochee Lew, 62, died in the shooting, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday. Lew was homeless. At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Richmond County deputies responded to the Sleep Inn at...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County crashes kill 3 people in 3 days
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
WRDW-TV
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile. The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”. Not only do hot doggers get to drive...
WRDW-TV
Surgeries continue for 11-year-old mauled by 3 dogs in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11-year-old boy is going through multiple surgeries in the hospital after three pit bull terriers attacked him on Friday. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms Burt Baker III, the owner of the dogs, was released on a $1,100 bond after being arrested. Deputies...
wfxg.com
Man killed in Augusta shooting at Sleep Inn
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Sunday, January 8 at the Sleep Inn at 1050 Claussen Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded there at 2:10pm in reference to a shooting. When they got there, deputies found a dead man. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released suspect information.
CCSO: 6-year-old on go-kart involved in accident with school bus
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a 6-year-old was involved in an accident while on a go-kart. It happened in the River Island subdivision in Evans on Thursday afternoon. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the child was “run over” by a school bus. There is no information available […]
