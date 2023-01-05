Robust rebounding serving Pitt well as midway point of regular season approaches

Throughout Jeff Capel’s five seasons as Pitt coach, rebounding has been inconsistent.

In two of his first four seasons, the Panthers finished in the bottom third of the ACC in total rebounding, wrapping Capel’s debut campaign in 2018-19 at eighth.

Two seasons ago, the Panthers showed considerable improvement, finishing second in the ACC in rebounding despite a 10-12 record.

Pitt’s struggles over the past several years have not been limited to one area, but getting out-toughed on the glass has been a consistent theme, one this year’s Panthers hope to rectify.

As Pitt (11-4, 4-0) prepares to host Clemson (12-3, 4-0), with whom the Panthers are tied atop the ACC, on Saturday, Capel’s unit shares the conference lead in rebounding with North Carolina.

Pitt is averaging 39.4 rebounds per game, with its 591 total boards tied with the Tar Heels. Breaking things down further, the Panthers rank third in the ACC in offensive (11.5 per game) and defensive (27.9) rebounding.

“It plays a big role,” said junior forward Blake Hinson, who leads Pitt with 7.0 rebounds per game. “That’s one of the keys we put up at halftime and before games. Coach (Capel) always comes and puts it on our board: What’s the rebounds between both teams? We recognize that we’re going to need to do that to win the game. It plays a huge part.”

Hinson has been pulling his weight, but he is far from alone in that regard.

Sophomore center Federiko Federiko, having been thrust into a more prominent role because of junior John Hugley’s ongoing health woes, is averaging 5.5 rebounds, second on the team. He has a team-leading 41 offensive rebounds.

While robust rebounding is to be expected of players such as Hinson and Federiko, perhaps more encouraging for Capel has been the on-the-glass effort from his backcourt.

In addition to his regular offensive contributions (15.7 points per game), graduate guard Jamarius Burton is averaging 5.0 boards, demonstrating a willingness to crash the glass and box out despite his 6-foot-4 frame.

His backcourt comrade, Greg Elliott, has grabbed six or more rebounds in seven of Pitt’s 15 games and is averaging 4.5.

Redshirt senior guard Nike Sibande also has contributed 3.9 rebounds per game.

“For us, we just want to gang rebound,” Burton said. “(Federiko) does a good job battling down there in the paint. If he can’t get the rebound, then it’s our job as guards to get down there and do the dirty work, as well. Some nights, you’ll see Greg (Elliott) get eight, nine, 10 rebounds.”

Pitt’s players have bought into the importance of rebounding, recognizing the ripple effect that can ensue when the team is asserting its will on the glass.

“It changes from night to night, but the biggest thing for us is that we understand we have to secure rebounds,” Burton said. “That gives us a greater chance of winning, when we don’t give a team 20 more shot attempts than us. Because we’ve done that in games’ past. So it’s definitely been a point of emphasis.”