Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wyo4news.com
First baby born in 2023 arrived on January 4, 2023
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The first baby born this year in Sweetwater County made her appearance on January 4, 2023. Chelsea and Justin Elenbaum of Green River welcomed a precious baby girl into the world on January 4th. Baby Alora was born at 9:35 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces, and measured in at 20 inches. Alora is the youngest of 5, having two older brothers and sisters. Upon arrival, Alora was greeted with love and her parents were surprised with a thoughtful gift basket that the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donated in honor of the first baby born in 2023.
wyo4news.com
Friday area high school scores/ Saturday schedule
Natrona County51 – Rock Springs 48 (Boys) Cheyenne South 71 – Green River 69 (Boys) Kemmerer 43 – Farson-Eden 38 (Boys) Thermopolis 48 – Lyman 42 (Boys) Buffalo 74 – Mountain View 62 (Boys) Natrona County 53 – Rock Springs 46 (Girls) Green River...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Insights – Young at Heart Community Center
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
wyo4news.com
Saturday area high school sports results
Rock Springs 62 – Bear Creek, Colorado 51 (Boys) Cheyenne Central 57 – Rock Springs 46 (Boys) Lyman 59 – Buffalo 49 (Boys) Lyman 49 – Rawlins 37 (Boys) Worland 59 – Mountain View 36 (Boys) Star Valley Sophomores 69 – Farson-Eden 26 (Boys)
wyo4news.com
Prospectors score home win
January 8, 2023 — The Rock Springs Prospectors returned to the home Ice Arena Saturday night and came away with a much-needed 5-2 win over the Bellingham Blazers. The win stopped a six-game losing streak and the Prospectors’ record to 13-18-1. Bellingham fell to 5-25-2 for the season.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 8 – January 9, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
SCSD#1 to hold special and regular board meetings Monday
January 8, 2023 — The Board of Trustees of Sweetwater County School District Number One will hold a Special Board Meeting, Public Hearing, and Monthly Board Meeting on Monday. All meetings will occur at the Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Boulevard in Rock Springs. The Special Board Meeting will...
UPDATE: Missing Wyoming Runaway Found Safe
UPDATE: Police now say she has been found and is safe. Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in finding Snow White, who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 9, 2023
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. East wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 10 pm and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 31. Blustery, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Comments / 0