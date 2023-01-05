ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Start off the New Year with these free and affordable events

By Maria Consbruck
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DEDsQ_0k4yBADr00

Now that the new year is well underway, check out these local, free and affordable events happening this weekend.

Omaha vocal group Résonance to perform Amahl and the Night Visitors opera

Amahl and the Night Visitors
Jan. 6: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Jan. 7: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
113 North 18th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
FREE; free-will donation suggested.
Featuring Omaha's vocal group Resonance.
For more information visit: resonancevoices.org

Family Fun Day
Jan. 7: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Midtown Crossing
3110 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68131
FREE
Featuring activities, attractions, and story time and photos with Olaf, Elsa, Anna and Kristof.
For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com .

Craft and Vendor Show
Jan. 7: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Transit Building
5701 South 85th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68127
FREE
Featuring Ponca and Native artists and businesses.
For more information visit: poncatribe-ne.org .

Howliday Pawty
Jan. 7: 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Bonafide Dog Academy
960 South 72nd Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
Admission is $5 per dog
Featuring use of Bonafide's playroom.
For more information visit: omahacorgicrew.com .

Hummel New Year's Hike
Jan. 7: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Hummel Nature Center
3033 Hummel Park Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68112
FREE
Featuring hiking, crafts, and hot cocoa.
For more information visit: facebook.com .

Raptors...Live!
Jan. 7: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
Admission is free for members or with daily admission
Features meeting raptor ambassadors up close and learning about birds.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org .

Winter Carnival
Jan. 8: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Omaha Children's Museum
500 South 20th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family
Featuring playing, learning, dinner and making your own Tzedakah box.
For more information visit: facebook.com .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief

LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Board game café celebrates one year anniversary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln’s first board game café, Mana Games, turned a year old on Saturday. It’s a hot spot for fans of board games and coffee drinks tucked in the Creamery Building in Lincoln’s Haymarket. The café was almost to its 70 person capacity as visitors played any one of thousands of games in their library ranging from Monopoly to Dungeons and Dragons.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln firefighters prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue spent some time on the ice Thursday for ice rescue training, to prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios. Firefighters practiced drills that will help them save anyone that might be trapped under a frozen pond or lake as efficiently as possible.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Gov. Pillen marks new era of Nebraska as people gather for Governor's Ball

OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to a full house Saturday night during the Governor's Ball at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. Pillen discussed his plans as he enters office, thanked former Gov. Pete Ricketts and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to serve the state, focusing on keeping youth in Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football gets another addition to the staff

The Nebraska football team continues to shift just what it means to be a member of Matt Rhule’s staff. This weekend, another Huskers staff member officially joined the fold, though he won’t be a member of the on-field coaching staff. Josh Bringuel introduced himself to Nebraska football faithful...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

New COVID-19 sub-variant raises concerns for doctors in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new COVID-19 sub-variant known as XBB 1.5 is now spreading across the country and it is now considered the most transmissible subvariant detected in the pandemic so far. 3 News Now spoke to a local expert who called the situation ahead daunting. So what...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Child shelter crisis highlights need for Nebraska foster families

OMAHA, Neb. — There is a crisis in Nebraska's child welfare system with a desperate need for foster parents and emergency foster homes. KETV Newswatch 7 has learned, in recent months, that some children removed from traumatic family situations are sleeping in triage centers overnight, a place meant to be a safe area for hours at a time.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Nebraska bowler Martin wins US Amateur title

(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska bowler Jillian Martin won the USA Amateur Championship on Saturday. Martin claimed the crown with a 199-170 win over Mary Orf. With the win, Martin has claimed a spot on Team USA. View the full release from Nebraska here.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday. Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the convenience store with...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy