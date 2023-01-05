Start off the New Year with these free and affordable events

Now that the new year is well underway, check out these local, free and affordable events happening this weekend.

Omaha vocal group Résonance to perform Amahl and the Night Visitors opera

Amahl and the Night Visitors

Jan. 6: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Jan. 7: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral

113 North 18th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

FREE; free-will donation suggested.

Featuring Omaha's vocal group Resonance.

For more information visit: resonancevoices.org

Family Fun Day

Jan. 7: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Midtown Crossing

3110 Farnam Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68131

FREE

Featuring activities, attractions, and story time and photos with Olaf, Elsa, Anna and Kristof.

For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com .

Craft and Vendor Show

Jan. 7: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Transit Building

5701 South 85th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68127

FREE

Featuring Ponca and Native artists and businesses.

For more information visit: poncatribe-ne.org .

Howliday Pawty

Jan. 7: 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Bonafide Dog Academy

960 South 72nd Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

Admission is $5 per dog

Featuring use of Bonafide's playroom.

For more information visit: omahacorgicrew.com .

Hummel New Year's Hike

Jan. 7: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Hummel Nature Center

3033 Hummel Park Road

Omaha, Nebraska 68112

FREE

Featuring hiking, crafts, and hot cocoa.

For more information visit: facebook.com .

Raptors...Live!

Jan. 7: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard North

Bellevue, Nebraska 68005

Admission is free for members or with daily admission

Features meeting raptor ambassadors up close and learning about birds.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org .

Winter Carnival

Jan. 8: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Omaha Children's Museum

500 South 20th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family

Featuring playing, learning, dinner and making your own Tzedakah box.

For more information visit: facebook.com .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .