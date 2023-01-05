ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Seminole man dead after being hit by truck on I-40

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to OHP, the collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 on Interstate 40, about two miles west of Shawnee. OHP...
SEMINOLE, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
EDMOND, OK

