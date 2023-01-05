Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
24-year-old woman killed in Ogden shooting
OGDEN — A 24-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Ogden police said. About 6 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. When police arrived, they discovered a 24-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound. Police arrested 21-year-old Garrett...
ksl.com
1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort
PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
ksl.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ogden crash
OGDEN — Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants was northbound in the 3500 block of Riverdale Road. The vehicle was speeding and failed to stop at the Washington Boulevard and Riverdale Road intersection, according to police.
ksl.com
'New frontier': USU biochemists' discovery lands them a spot in prestigious academic journal
LOGAN — Ryan Jackson and Thomson Hallmark just accomplished a feat that every scientist strives for. Jackson, a Utah State University assistant professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry, and Hallmark, a fellow USU biochemist, on Wednesday became published authors in the prestigious academic journal "Nature," the world's leading multidisciplinary science journal.
Comments / 0