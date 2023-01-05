Kate Winslet empowered a young journalist conducting her first interview and the video of the moment has now gone viral. In the clip that has been viewed thousands of times on social media, the Avatar: The Way of Water star sat down for an interview with a kid that admitted she was a little anxious. “It’s my first time,” said the interviewer. Winslet leaned forward and said, “This is your first time doing it? OK, well, guess what. When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it is...

