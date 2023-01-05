ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWD

Vincent Cassel, Letitia Wright, Louis Partridge Front Cinematic Prada Spring Ad Campaign

MILAN — Building on their love of cinematographic references, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have cast a starry pack for Prada’s spring ad campaign. Photographed by David Sims, the images channel Hollywood vibes featuring prominent industry figures including Vincent Cassel, Jaehyun Jeong, Louis Partridge, Hunter Schafer and Letitia Wright posing for the camera against ordinary settings, be they office or home interiors.
Deadline

Kate Winslet Goes Viral With Sweet Video Of Star Empowering Nervous Young Journalist Conducting First Interview

Kate Winslet empowered a young journalist conducting her first interview and the video of the moment has now gone viral. In the clip that has been viewed thousands of times on social media, the Avatar: The Way of Water star sat down for an interview with a kid that admitted she was a little anxious. “It’s my first time,” said the interviewer. Winslet leaned forward and said, “This is your first time doing it? OK, well, guess what. When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it is...

