Lebanon-Express
Director Sam Mendes believes gender-neutral awards are 'inevitable'
While speaking to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, the Empire of Light director discussed actor Emma Corrin's call to abolish gender distinctions in entertainment industry award ceremonies.
Michelle Yeoh’s Partner Jean Todt: Everything About Their Relationship & Her Previous Marriage
Michelle Yeoh is a Malaysian actress known for her roles in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians, and more. Michelle has been in a relationship with Jean Todt since 2004. She was previously married to Dickson Poon. Michelle was recently nominated for a 2023 Golden Globe Award for her...
Vincent Cassel, Letitia Wright, Louis Partridge Front Cinematic Prada Spring Ad Campaign
MILAN — Building on their love of cinematographic references, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have cast a starry pack for Prada’s spring ad campaign. Photographed by David Sims, the images channel Hollywood vibes featuring prominent industry figures including Vincent Cassel, Jaehyun Jeong, Louis Partridge, Hunter Schafer and Letitia Wright posing for the camera against ordinary settings, be they office or home interiors.
Kate Winslet Goes Viral With Sweet Video Of Star Empowering Nervous Young Journalist Conducting First Interview
Kate Winslet empowered a young journalist conducting her first interview and the video of the moment has now gone viral. In the clip that has been viewed thousands of times on social media, the Avatar: The Way of Water star sat down for an interview with a kid that admitted she was a little anxious. “It’s my first time,” said the interviewer. Winslet leaned forward and said, “This is your first time doing it? OK, well, guess what. When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it is...
