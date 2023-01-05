Read full article on original website
Related
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Lebanon-Express
CES 2023: Startups aim to reduce global food waste
LAS VEGAS — Avocados can be tricky. Their ripeness window is so narrow that a slew of memes poke fun at the fine art of deciding when to eat them. Dutch entrepreneur Marco Snikkers aims to solve that problem with an avocado scanner unveiled last week at the CES tech show in Las Vegas and designed for use in supermarkets. It uses optical sensing and AI technology to determine ripeness, displaying on a screen whether an avocado is firm or ready to eat.
New guidelines for early childhood obesity treatment include use of drugs, surgery
The American Academy of Pediatrics' guideline — the first in 15 years — said childhood obesity should be treated early with aggressive treatments.
Comments / 0