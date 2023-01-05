The hallucinogen has been found to help people with treatment-resistant depression Ketamine clinics have been appearing throughout the U.S. over the last few years to assist with mental health conditions — as the synthetic drug with hallucinogenic effects is now being used to help patients boost their moods, according to psychotherapists. The drug, which is also used illegally as a party drug, was approved as a short-acting anesthetic by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the 1970s. And in 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved a nasal...

