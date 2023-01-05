Read full article on original website
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
L.A. Weekly
How Cannabis Helps With Alcohol Addiction
Alcohol addiction is not a “milder” form of substance dependency. It’s a silent epidemic that’s been a problem in the US for several years now. Now that cannabis is legalized in several US states, this begs the question if cannabis can cure alcohol addiction. Signs of...
Agoraphobia Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Agoraphobia is a kind of anxiety disorder that can severely impact life quality. Here's everything you need to know about the condition.
Considering Starting a New Medication for Anxiety or Depression? Here Are 7 Crucial Questions to Ask First
Rates of depression and anxiety rose from 11 percent to 40 percent between 2020 and 2021, leading many to talk to their healthcare provider about taking prescription medication to manage it—some for the first time. Dr. Alyssa Wood, DO, MBA, a double board certified doctor in adult psychiatry and...
verywellmind.com
Is ADHD a Mental Illness?
ADHD is a diagnosable mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It is estimated to affect 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States. At the same time, whether ADHD can be considered a mental illness is less clear. Kara Nassour, LPC,...
MedicalXpress
Nearly a third of people with chronic pain turn to cannabis
As more U.S. states legalize cannabis (also known as marijuana) for medical and recreational use, increasing numbers of people are experimenting with it for pain relief. According to a new study published in JAMA Network Open, almost a third of patients with chronic pain reported using cannabis to manage it.
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them
Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
Ketamine Clinics for Mental Health Are Expanding Across the United States
The hallucinogen has been found to help people with treatment-resistant depression Ketamine clinics have been appearing throughout the U.S. over the last few years to assist with mental health conditions — as the synthetic drug with hallucinogenic effects is now being used to help patients boost their moods, according to psychotherapists. The drug, which is also used illegally as a party drug, was approved as a short-acting anesthetic by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the 1970s. And in 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved a nasal...
MedicalXpress
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
Many Turn to Weed to Ease Chronic Pain in States Where It's Legal
People using cannabis to treat chronic pain tend to cut their use of other painkillers, including prescription opioids. Chronic pain patients said that their use of opioids and other prescription painkillers declines by half when they use medical marijuana. However, they are also more likely to eschew non-drug pain management...
psychologytoday.com
More Evidence That Exercise Can Alleviate Teenage Depression
New research reaffirms ancient wisdom: Exercise promotes both physical well-being and mental health. Physical activity helps the body stay healthy. Exercise also has antidepressant effects that can alleviate depression. A meta-analysis of 21 studies shows that physical activity interventions may relieve adolescents' depressive symptoms. The antidepressant effect of staying active...
CBS New York
Official: New Rochelle High School nurse saves student with Narcan
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- There were anxious moments at New Rochelle High School on Monday when a nurse had to use Narcan to save a student who apparently used marijuana.As CBS2 learned, it may have been laced with something much more serious."We're really grateful for our nurses being on top of it. They saved the student's life," New Rochelle Superintendent Jonathan Raymond said.READ MORE: NYC councilman to introduce bill that would provide lifesaving drug Narcan in clubs and barsRaymond called it an ominous moment at New Rochelle High. Midday Monday, a student used a vaping device to take a hit of...
New guidelines for early childhood obesity treatment include use of drugs, surgery
The American Academy of Pediatrics' guideline — the first in 15 years — said childhood obesity should be treated early with aggressive treatments.
curetoday.com
Caring for Spouse With Cancer May Increase Caretakers’ Risk for Anxiety, Depression and Other Psychiatric Disorders
The risk for psychiatric disorders increased for spouses of patients with cancer compared with those whose partners did not have cancer. Spouses of patients with cancer may have an increased risk for several psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse, highlighting the need for mental health awareness, recent study findings demonstrated.
