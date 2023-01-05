Read full article on original website
Funeral services for murdered Utah family to be held Friday
ENOCH, Iron County — The funeral for seven members of an Enoch family who died in a tragic murder-suicide will be held Friday. Enoch officials announced Monday afternoon that services for Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl, and Haight's five children will be held Friday in La Verkin. Additional details are expected to be announced this week by the family.
KSLTV
Traffic seriously impacted following deadly crash at St. George intersection
ST. GEORGE, Utah — At least one person has died Thursday in a crash at a St. George intersection. The incident took place at 850 N. 3050 East. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said in a video posted to Facebook that “a lot of things (are) being impacted in this area” due to the crash.
ksl.com
Utah shootings: How Enoch will move forward after murder-suicide
ENOCH, Iron County — In August 2021, a devastating storm swept through the small town of Enoch, Iron County, about 250 miles south of Salt Lake City, flooding the streets and causing millions of dollars in damages there and in nearby Cedar City. The flash flooding emergency made national...
Motorcyclist arrested for going nearly 140 mph, evading police in St. George
A St. George man was arrested for riding a motorcycle 139 mph and running from police on Monday, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
1 dead after small plane crash in southern Utah
The pilot of a small-engine aircraft was killed after the plane crashed in southern Utah on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Gephardt Daily
Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts
ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
KSLTV
Cedar City Police chief advocates for his department’s mental health
ENOCH, Utah — There are some things no one should ever see. However, on Wednesday night in Enoch, some people had to see it. “It weighs heavy on the first responders,” said Chief Darin Adams of the Cedar City Police Department. Police officers, medical workers, and other first...
Post Register
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
kjzz.com
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
KUTV
Murdered Enoch woman's divorce attorney met three times with her over last weeks
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The divorce attorney for the murdered Enoch woman met three times with his client in the last few weeks, one day before the killings were discovered. Chief Investigative Reporter Wendy Halloran spoke with James Park, divorce attorney for Tausha Haight on Thursday. There were still...
upr.org
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
eastidahonews.com
Family of southern Utah father who killed 7 family members says they are devastated
ENOCH, Utah (KSL.com) — The family of Michael Haight says they are “absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken by the tragic loss” of Haight, his wife, his mother-in-law and the Haight’s five children. “We express our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the entire Earl family along...
Bodies of 3 adults, 5 minors found inside Enoch City home
Eight bodies were found inside an Enoch City home Wednesday; all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police say.
ABC 4
Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! I hope you enjoyed the quieter weather over the weekend as we have another round of active weather ahead. A very moist and sub-tropical originated storm will begin moving into the Great Basin throughout the day Monday. This will be the first of two troughs that will bring ample moisture into the Beehive State.
890kdxu.com
Fun Events in St George Area for January and February
Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
Woman deemed ineligible after months on Utah housing waiting list
The hunt for housing for many Utah families has been increasingly difficult amid the topsy-turvy seller’s market and a lack of affordable homes.
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
suindependent.com
2023 Arts to Zion TOUR – Kicks Off This Week
The Arts to Zion TOUR is back and better than ever with a more expansive approach to exploring the arts in Southern Utah. The five-day event runs from January 12-16th, 2023, in various locations throughout Washington County and from Ivins to Springdale. This year it will run in conjunction with the St George Heritage Day activities throughout St George, UT.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 6, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – January 6, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
Strangers come together to help Enoch heal
Daniel Sievert and his golden retriever Cooper are on a mission in Enoch. “My heart leapt out, and I said, 'I have to go,'" said Sievert.
