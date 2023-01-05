ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ksl.com

Funeral services for murdered Utah family to be held Friday

ENOCH, Iron County — The funeral for seven members of an Enoch family who died in a tragic murder-suicide will be held Friday. Enoch officials announced Monday afternoon that services for Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl, and Haight's five children will be held Friday in La Verkin. Additional details are expected to be announced this week by the family.
ENOCH, UT
ksl.com

Utah shootings: How Enoch will move forward after murder-suicide

ENOCH, Iron County — In August 2021, a devastating storm swept through the small town of Enoch, Iron County, about 250 miles south of Salt Lake City, flooding the streets and causing millions of dollars in damages there and in nearby Cedar City. The flash flooding emergency made national...
ENOCH, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts

ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
ENOCH, UT
Post Register

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
ENOCH, UT
upr.org

Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines

Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
ENOCH, UT
ABC 4

Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! I hope you enjoyed the quieter weather over the weekend as we have another round of active weather ahead. A very moist and sub-tropical originated storm will begin moving into the Great Basin throughout the day Monday. This will be the first of two troughs that will bring ample moisture into the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Fun Events in St George Area for January and February

Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suindependent.com

2023 Arts to Zion TOUR – Kicks Off This Week

The Arts to Zion TOUR is back and better than ever with a more expansive approach to exploring the arts in Southern Utah. The five-day event runs from January 12-16th, 2023, in various locations throughout Washington County and from Ivins to Springdale. This year it will run in conjunction with the St George Heritage Day activities throughout St George, UT.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 6, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT – January 6, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
UTAH STATE

