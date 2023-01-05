Read full article on original website
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
247Sports
USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. enters NCAA transfer portal
USC third-year sophomore Gary Bryant Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources have told USCfootball.com. He will have three years of eligibility remaining starting in 2023. Bryant chose to shut things down after three games and redshirt this season after not getting a ton of playing time as the...
Former USC WR C.J. Williams talks weekend visits to Wisconsin and West Virginia
Former USC wide out C.J. Williams spent the weekend taking one day official visits to Wisconsin and West Virginia and could be set for another busy weekend.
UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard
UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33
Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
foxla.com
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
pasadenanow.com
Two Days After Rose Parade, Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott to Address Local Group
Amy Wainscott, President and CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, will be speaking at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She is expected to deliver a fresh recap of the Rose Parade and likely will give more insights and new behind-the-scenes information.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
Macy’s Is Closing Four Stores This Month & More to Come in Low-End Malls — See List of 2023 Locations With Live Updates
Macy’s has confirmed that it will close four locations this month, as part of the company’s broader strategy to close close 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023. A company spokesperson confirmed that Macy’s will close four on-mall stores in the following cities: Los Angeles, Calif. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd. Fort Collins, Colo. Foothills Mall, 215 E Foothills Parkway. Oahu, Hawaii Kaneohe: Windward Center (Oahu), 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Gaithersburg, Md. Gaithersburg: Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave. “As part of our Polaris transformation strategy, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to ensure we have the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve our customers...
Knott's Berry Farm 2023 Ticket Bundle Offer
Considering a visit to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park anytime soon? On the fence and not sure you want to purchase a Season Pass? This bundle offer is the perfect way to try Knott’s Berry Farm out, bring a friend or relative that doesn’t have a pass or if you are just visiting, enjoy a full day of rides and entertainment. Not only does this offer include admission, it includes parking and an All Day Dining pass. The icing on the cake is if you decide you want to become a season pass holder any time during your day, you can simply apply this ticket towards a season pass that’s valid thru December 31, 2023. Just visit guest services and they will set you up!
Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?
While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home
A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
1 Killed in Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision on the 10 Freeway early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, in the city of Pomona during a winter rainstorm that drenched the Southland. California Highway Patrol officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic...
palisadesnews.com
Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years
It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen, a staple in the community, closed after 22 years on December 4, 2022, as reported by The Malibu Times. The news first came to light on the website of Spike Feresten’s Spike’s Car Radio podcast. As quoted by The Malibu Times, the website said, “Spike has an exclusive story sure to send shock-waves through the SoCal car community, The Malibu Kitchen is closing after 22 years. The guys reflect on over two decades of driving and hanging with Bill Miller at the world-famous Malibu eatery.”
Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’
The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.” The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
californiaglobe.com
Projected LA County Mask Mandate Date Passes With No Implementation
A January 5th Indoor Mask Mandate prediction by the LA County Department of Public Health passed by on Thursday, with many now doubtful that such a mandate could return as COVID-19 rates in the County have stabilized in the past month. New statistics released by the Los Angeles County Department...
Man Accused of Assaulting Teen Girl on Irvine Trail
A 24-year-old Irvine man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Relationship With Girl, 15, Re-Enters Not Guilty Pleas
A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant re-entered not guilty pleas Thursday. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, is charged with one felony count of sending harmful matter to seduce a minor and one...
Man Knocks Dog Unconscious, Injures 4-Year-Old Child During Neighbor Dispute
A Stevenson Ranch man was arrested Saturday on a slew of charges after he broke a window, which later injured a 4-year-old child, during a dispute with a neighbor before resisting and injuring a deputy. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 25300 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch for a neighbor ...
