The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Full AFC Bracket After Week 18's Clinching Scenarios

The final domino in the AFC playoff picture fell with Sunday afternoon's Week 18 games. There wasn't much to be decided on the final day, especially after Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs secured the conference's top seed with their 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South for the first time since 2017 after they beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16.
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 18

The race for the Lombardi Trophy is officially on following the conclusion of the regular season, but future Super Bowl titles will be hanging in the balance in April as well. That's when the Chicago Bears will select first in the 2023 NFL draft as teams look to find the foundational cornerstones who will take them from vying for draft position to battling for playoff seeding.
Bleacher Report

Packers LB Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions Athletic Trainer

The Green Bay Packers lost a key defensive player midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a member of the Lions training staff who was attending to injured running back D'Andre Swift. The penalty...
Bleacher Report

Lovie Smith Fired After 1 Season as Texans HC; Houston Finished 3-13-1

The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season, a move that came hours after the team pulled out a 32-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo previously reported the news. Rapoport and Tom Pelissero noted Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans are among the top candidates to replace Smith.
Bleacher Report

NFL Black Monday 2023: Coaches on Hot Seat, Rumors and Firing News

The final Sunday of the NFL season often comes with the elation of teams making the playoffs and jockeying for position. The following Monday often comes with a flurry of coaches who will be updating their resumes. Black Monday in the league generally serves as a reminder that expectations in...
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers Says He Won't Hold Packers 'Hostage' and Would Have No Regrets Retiring

Aaron Rodgers says he isn't planning to hold the Green Bay Packers "hostage" in deciding his playing future. That said, he does not appear close to making a final call. Rodgers addressed the potential of retirement following Sunday's season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions, indicating he plans to take time and reflect before making a call on whether to return for a 19th NFL season.
Bleacher Report

Kyler Murray to Have Input in Cardinals' HC Search After Kliff Kingsbury Firing

The Arizona Cardinals are set to begin a new era after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, and the team wants to ensure that star quarterback Kyler Murray has a say in its future. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told reporters that Murray will have input on who the team...
Bleacher Report

Saints' Cameron Jordan Says 'No Amount of Money' Could Make Him Play for Browns

Cameron Jordan is clearly not a huge fan of Cleveland. The New Orleans Saints defensive end said he would never play for the Browns in a tweet sent out Friday. Jordan did not elaborate on the reason behind his distaste for Cleveland. The seven-time Pro Bowler has played for the Saints his entire career since being drafted in 2011. He is under contract through the 2024 season, so any potential desire he may have to leave isn't in his hands.
