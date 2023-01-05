Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Tops Peter King's Week 18 NFL MVP Rankings, Jalen Hurts Drops to 4
After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, Patrick Mahomes looks to be in the driver's seat for NFL MVP. In Monday's Football Morning in America column, Peter King of NBC Sports ranked Mahomes as the top contender for the award. Quarterbacks Joe...
Bleacher Report
B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Playoff Teams Stand Entering Wild Card Weekend?
Back on September 8, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams began the journey that was the 2022 NFL season. Two hundred and seventy-two games later on January 8, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions completed that journey. Only one of those four teams will be playing next week.
Bleacher Report
Report: Bernie Kosar Removed from Radio Show After $19K Bet on Browns vs. Steelers
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the team's pregame radio show on Sunday for placing a bet on the Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter. Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen on Bills Returning Opening Kickoff for TD: Can't Write It Up Any Better
The Buffalo Bills went into Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots with safety Damar Hamlin on their minds after he suffered cardiac arrest during last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a contest that was ultimately canceled. So when Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff to the house against...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Odds 2023: Early Lines for Wild Card Games and Super Bowl
Fourteen teams will enter the NFL postseason, but only two will be good enough to reach the Super Bowl in Arizona. Some of the usual Super Bowl contenders from the last few years are once again vying for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Full AFC Bracket After Week 18's Clinching Scenarios
The final domino in the AFC playoff picture fell with Sunday afternoon's Week 18 games. There wasn't much to be decided on the final day, especially after Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs secured the conference's top seed with their 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South for the first time since 2017 after they beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16.
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl 2023: Updated Odds and Predictions for NFL Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the most consistent team when it comes to reaching the Super Bowl over the last five years. They have appeared in two of the last three Super Bowls and are at the top of the AFC standings again this season. It comes as no...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 18
The race for the Lombardi Trophy is officially on following the conclusion of the regular season, but future Super Bowl titles will be hanging in the balance in April as well. That's when the Chicago Bears will select first in the 2023 NFL draft as teams look to find the foundational cornerstones who will take them from vying for draft position to battling for playoff seeding.
Bleacher Report
Packers LB Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions Athletic Trainer
The Green Bay Packers lost a key defensive player midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a member of the Lions training staff who was attending to injured running back D'Andre Swift. The penalty...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Regular-Season Picks
For 18 NFL teams, the offseason has already begun because they missed the postseason. While 14 other squads battle for an opportunity to play in Super Bowl LVII, the 2023 draft cycle is now in full swing. How do those teams that didn't earn a playoff nod get better? What...
Bleacher Report
Lovie Smith Fired After 1 Season as Texans HC; Houston Finished 3-13-1
The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season, a move that came hours after the team pulled out a 32-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo previously reported the news. Rapoport and Tom Pelissero noted Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans are among the top candidates to replace Smith.
Bleacher Report
Brandin Cooks Says He Plans to Meet With Texans, Doesn't Want to Be Part of a Rebuild
Houston Texans star Brandin Cooks doesn't want to stick around if the franchise will continue to operate toward a long-term rebuild this offseason. Cooks told reporters Monday he intends to meet with team officials to see what the organization's plans are and that he could pursue an exit depending on their answer.
Bleacher Report
NFL Black Monday 2023: Coaches on Hot Seat, Rumors and Firing News
The final Sunday of the NFL season often comes with the elation of teams making the playoffs and jockeying for position. The following Monday often comes with a flurry of coaches who will be updating their resumes. Black Monday in the league generally serves as a reminder that expectations in...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says He Won't Hold Packers 'Hostage' and Would Have No Regrets Retiring
Aaron Rodgers says he isn't planning to hold the Green Bay Packers "hostage" in deciding his playing future. That said, he does not appear close to making a final call. Rodgers addressed the potential of retirement following Sunday's season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions, indicating he plans to take time and reflect before making a call on whether to return for a 19th NFL season.
Bleacher Report
Michigan Star RB Blake Corum to Skip 2023 NFL Draft, Return For Senior Season
While Michigan waits to see if Jim Harbaugh will be its head coach in 2023, the team did get great news from running back Blake Corum on Monday. Corum announced he is bypassing the NFL draft to return to school for his senior season. Corum missed the final two games...
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray to Have Input in Cardinals' HC Search After Kliff Kingsbury Firing
The Arizona Cardinals are set to begin a new era after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, and the team wants to ensure that star quarterback Kyler Murray has a say in its future. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told reporters that Murray will have input on who the team...
Bleacher Report
Saints' Cameron Jordan Says 'No Amount of Money' Could Make Him Play for Browns
Cameron Jordan is clearly not a huge fan of Cleveland. The New Orleans Saints defensive end said he would never play for the Browns in a tweet sent out Friday. Jordan did not elaborate on the reason behind his distaste for Cleveland. The seven-time Pro Bowler has played for the Saints his entire career since being drafted in 2011. He is under contract through the 2024 season, so any potential desire he may have to leave isn't in his hands.
