Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record

It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday. During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Packers LB Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions Athletic Trainer

The Green Bay Packers lost a key defensive player midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a member of the Lions training staff who was attending to injured running back D'Andre Swift. The penalty...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Patriots HC Bill Belichick Announces Return for 2023 Season After Missing Playoffs

Bill Belichick announced Monday that he will return in 2023 for his 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Belichick revealed his plans to reporters Monday, saying "the process will start today" as it relates to preparing for next season. The...
Bleacher Report

Saints' Cameron Jordan Says 'No Amount of Money' Could Make Him Play for Browns

Cameron Jordan is clearly not a huge fan of Cleveland. The New Orleans Saints defensive end said he would never play for the Browns in a tweet sent out Friday. Jordan did not elaborate on the reason behind his distaste for Cleveland. The seven-time Pro Bowler has played for the Saints his entire career since being drafted in 2011. He is under contract through the 2024 season, so any potential desire he may have to leave isn't in his hands.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Giants' Davis Webb Reportedly Expected to Start over Tyrod Taylor vs. Eagles

As the New York Giants prepare for the playoffs next weekend, Davis Webb will likely make his first career NFL start in Week 18. Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Webb is expected to start over Tyrod Taylor for the Giants on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The...
Bleacher Report

Kyler Murray to Have Input in Cardinals' HC Search After Kliff Kingsbury Firing

The Arizona Cardinals are set to begin a new era after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, and the team wants to ensure that star quarterback Kyler Murray has a say in its future. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told reporters that Murray will have input on who the team...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend Matchups Breakdown and Early Predictions

On Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks locked in the final playoff spot (via a Green Bay Packers loss) to cement the 2023 NFL postseason picture for Wild Card Weekend, though we saw some action with seeding on the line earlier in the day. In the first wave of games, the...

