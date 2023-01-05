Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record
It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday. During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
Josh Allen on Bills Returning Opening Kickoff for TD: Can't Write It Up Any Better
The Buffalo Bills went into Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots with safety Damar Hamlin on their minds after he suffered cardiac arrest during last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a contest that was ultimately canceled. So when Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff to the house against...
Packers LB Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions Athletic Trainer
The Green Bay Packers lost a key defensive player midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a member of the Lions training staff who was attending to injured running back D'Andre Swift. The penalty...
Report: Bernie Kosar Removed from Radio Show After $19K Bet on Browns vs. Steelers
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the team's pregame radio show on Sunday for placing a bet on the Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter. Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
Patriots HC Bill Belichick Announces Return for 2023 Season After Missing Playoffs
Bill Belichick announced Monday that he will return in 2023 for his 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Belichick revealed his plans to reporters Monday, saying "the process will start today" as it relates to preparing for next season. The...
NFL Fans Mock Cardinals for Firing Kliff Kingsbury 10 Months After Contract Extension
Kliff Kingbsury's time in Arizona has come to a close. The Cardinals announced on Monday that Kingsbury was fired and general manager Steve Keim made the decision to step down from his post:. Kingsbury, 43, was 28-37-1 in his four years as the team's head coach, leading Arizona to the...
Saints' Cameron Jordan Says 'No Amount of Money' Could Make Him Play for Browns
Cameron Jordan is clearly not a huge fan of Cleveland. The New Orleans Saints defensive end said he would never play for the Browns in a tweet sent out Friday. Jordan did not elaborate on the reason behind his distaste for Cleveland. The seven-time Pro Bowler has played for the Saints his entire career since being drafted in 2011. He is under contract through the 2024 season, so any potential desire he may have to leave isn't in his hands.
Giants' Davis Webb Reportedly Expected to Start over Tyrod Taylor vs. Eagles
As the New York Giants prepare for the playoffs next weekend, Davis Webb will likely make his first career NFL start in Week 18. Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Webb is expected to start over Tyrod Taylor for the Giants on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The...
Kyler Murray to Have Input in Cardinals' HC Search After Kliff Kingsbury Firing
The Arizona Cardinals are set to begin a new era after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, and the team wants to ensure that star quarterback Kyler Murray has a say in its future. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told reporters that Murray will have input on who the team...
Dolphins Fans Hopeful Tua Tagovailoa Can Return for Playoffs After Ugly Win vs. Jets
Almost in spite of themselves, the Miami Dolphins are in the playoffs. They have kicker Jason Sanders, a stout defense and the Buffalo Bills to thank. Sanders went 3-of-3 in his field-goal attempts on Sunday, including a 50-yarder with just 18 seconds remaining, to give the Dolphins a 11-6 win over the New York Jets.
NFL Playoff Schedule 2023: Wild-Card Matchups, Bracket Dates and Start Times
The final NFL playoff seedings truly came down to the wire in Week 18. The outcome of Sunday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions had a major outcome on the wild-card picture in the NFC. The Packers had a win-and-they're-in opportunity, but couldn't get out of their own way in a 20-16 loss.
B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Playoff Teams Stand Entering Wild Card Weekend?
Back on September 8, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams began the journey that was the 2022 NFL season. Two hundred and seventy-two games later on January 8, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions completed that journey. Only one of those four teams will be playing next week.
NFL Playoff Odds 2023: Early Lines for Wild Card Games and Super Bowl
Fourteen teams will enter the NFL postseason, but only two will be good enough to reach the Super Bowl in Arizona. Some of the usual Super Bowl contenders from the last few years are once again vying for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are...
Brandin Cooks Says He Plans to Meet With Texans, Doesn't Want to Be Part of a Rebuild
Houston Texans star Brandin Cooks doesn't want to stick around if the franchise will continue to operate toward a long-term rebuild this offseason. Cooks told reporters Monday he intends to meet with team officials to see what the organization's plans are and that he could pursue an exit depending on their answer.
NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend Matchups Breakdown and Early Predictions
On Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks locked in the final playoff spot (via a Green Bay Packers loss) to cement the 2023 NFL postseason picture for Wild Card Weekend, though we saw some action with seeding on the line earlier in the day. In the first wave of games, the...
