Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record

It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday. During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Patriots HC Bill Belichick Announces Return for 2023 Season After Missing Playoffs

Bill Belichick announced Monday that he will return in 2023 for his 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Belichick revealed his plans to reporters Monday, saying "the process will start today" as it relates to preparing for next season. The...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend Matchups Breakdown and Early Predictions

On Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks locked in the final playoff spot (via a Green Bay Packers loss) to cement the 2023 NFL postseason picture for Wild Card Weekend, though we saw some action with seeding on the line earlier in the day. In the first wave of games, the...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Full AFC Bracket After Week 18's Clinching Scenarios

The final domino in the AFC playoff picture fell with Sunday afternoon's Week 18 games. There wasn't much to be decided on the final day, especially after Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs secured the conference's top seed with their 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South for the first time since 2017 after they beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16.
Bleacher Report

Lovie Smith Fired After 1 Season as Texans HC; Houston Finished 3-13-1

The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season, a move that came hours after the team pulled out a 32-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo previously reported the news. Rapoport and Tom Pelissero noted Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans are among the top candidates to replace Smith.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Packers LB Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions Athletic Trainer

The Green Bay Packers lost a key defensive player midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a member of the Lions training staff who was attending to injured running back D'Andre Swift. The penalty...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 18

The race for the Lombardi Trophy is officially on following the conclusion of the regular season, but future Super Bowl titles will be hanging in the balance in April as well. That's when the Chicago Bears will select first in the 2023 NFL draft as teams look to find the foundational cornerstones who will take them from vying for draft position to battling for playoff seeding.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Scores Week 18: Final Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

The final week of the 2022 NFL season is complete, and the playoff picture, as a result, has come fully into focus. There were plenty of newsworthy results in Week 18 that affected playoff standings, some shaking them up entirely. On Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Tennessee Titans...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: AFC, NFC Picture and Super Bowl Predictions

On the final weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season, the last three playoff berths found a home. Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the Tennessee Titans. And on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins—starting a third-string quarterback—snagged the AFC's final spot before the Seattle Seahawks landed the NFC's remaining wild-card bid.

