New Jersey sets aside $20 million to build new affordable housing units

The Murphy administration has pledged nearly $20 million for new affordable housing units across the state.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the plan in Elizabeth on Thursday. More than $4 million will go to 20 units in the city.

The plan will help create 79 affordable housing units statewide developed by community-based organizations.

The administration says that this is about providing equity.

“Housing is transformative in people’s lives. And be assured, that we are doing something that is furthering the Murphy-Oliver agenda of making New Jersey a more equitable place to live,” said Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver.

The governor also signed a bill designed to streamline the way permits are issued for construction projects. That bipartisan bill passed unanimously in the state Legislature last month.