Elizabeth, NJ

New Jersey sets aside $20 million to build new affordable housing units

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Murphy administration has pledged nearly $20 million for new affordable housing units across the state.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the plan in Elizabeth on Thursday. More than $4 million will go to 20 units in the city.

The plan will help create 79 affordable housing units statewide developed by community-based organizations.

The administration says that this is about providing equity.

“Housing is transformative in people’s lives. And be assured, that we are doing something that is furthering the Murphy-Oliver agenda of making New Jersey a more equitable place to live,” said Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver.

The governor also signed a bill designed to streamline the way permits are issued for construction projects. That bipartisan bill passed unanimously in the state Legislature last month.

Comments / 12

ali
4d ago

Why are tax payers foot the bill for this? It’s not our responsibility to cove their insurance food heat electric and so on! They go out get the latest phones . Oh wait we cove that also! It’s called get a job! In nj every child has the same opportunity in school! But most are not there to learn! Their there to be the class clown! Hey parents , get a job keep your kids and yourself! It’s not that hard!

Reply(3)
9
me
4d ago

NJ had a surplus to and is this where the millions are going? Instead of adjusting our property taxes and hiring new accountants and balance the budget right instead of raising taxes every year!!! It’s out of control! Plus Union has crazy crazy amounts of new apartments!! Why? And where are people supposed to park, kids and schools? Things are over crowded already. I grew up in Union it was a quaint town now it looks like a mini city! And it’s not a city!There is also a lot of industries in Union and yes I’m bringing up taxes!! Come on! Most of my family has move south out of jersey NC SC florida and Texas

Reply
5
E-Man
4d ago

Follow the money legal law abiding tax paying American citizens if you can. I’ll even make a bet with anyone that no one can follow our money and what exactly it is being spent on and who’s pockets it’s going in.

Reply
4
 

News 12

News 12

