The Spider’s Web to close after decade of business in Yonkers

A beloved comic bookstore in Yonkers will close its doors this week after a decade in business.

The Spider's Web, which opened on Yonkers Avenue in 2013, will officially close its doors on Saturday.

"If you're a comic book person, they have everything here for you, so it will be a big hit," said customer Lou Mustich. "A store like this is going to be sorely missed, it really will."

Owner Paul Borrero made the announcement Tuesday on social media.

"I've been thinking about it very hard, it was a hard choice," he said.

Borrero said many reasons led to the decision.

He said the younger generation hasn't taken to what he lovingly calls "American mythology," and inflation has taken its toll.

"We are really not a necessity. We are not groceries, we are not clothing, so we are at the bottom. We are just entertainment," said Borrero.

The store offers a wide array of comic books, including independent comic books.

"That's you know, not Marvel and DC Comics, so a lot of people go for that," said Borrero.

While the closure has been emotional for Borrero, he said what he has enjoyed most over his decade of owning the business is making connections with customers.

Manager Andrew Gonzalez said the store has created a community over the years.

"A strong sense of community," he said. "To have these people come in and create this sort of hub, it's phenomenal."

The Spider's Web will remain open through Saturday, and still has plenty of comic book statues and memorabilia for sale.