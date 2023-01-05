Read full article on original website
Five years in prison for fatal crash
A Harrisonburg man who pled guilty to causing a fatal crash while drunk will spend half a decade behind bars. Online records indicate that 37-year-old Daniel Lee Miles was sentenced Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison, with five years of the sentence suspended. The remaining half will be spent under supervised probation.
Bridgewater college shooters murder trial set for April
The defense team for the accused Bridgewater College shooter will have plenty of time to put together a plan. Online records show that a trial for Alexander Wyatt Campbell has been set for April 22nd of next year in Rockingham County Circuit Court. The 28-year-old is charged with murdering Bridgewater...
New fire house open house scheduled for today
Rockingham County fire officials will be holding an open house today for their new Fire Station 10 that went into operation last month. Chief Jeremy Holloway says the station will have a fully-staffed fire engine as well as ambulance and the open house will take place on Sunday afternoon. The...
Names released in Nelson County accident
Virginia State Police have released the identity of the third person who died last week after a submerged vehicle was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported the body of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington was located on the riverbank. On Thursday, the name of the other teenager who was found on the riverbank was released and that was 17-year-old Christopher Doss, also of Arrington.
